BBC

Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland

Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC

A﻿rsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
BBC

A﻿ Nunez hot streak may be on the way

H﻿e may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. A﻿s the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
BBC

Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'

New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
