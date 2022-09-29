Read full article on original website
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell
It is becoming a familiar feeling for Liverpool. For the fifth time in seven Premier League games this season the Reds conceded the first goal on Saturday, on this occasion to an energetic and fearless Brighton side looking to impress their new boss Roberto de Zerbi. After winning 16 of...
Ireland's Future: Leo Varadkar and Jimmy Nesbitt speak at united Ireland event
Several thousand people gathered in Dublin for a conference to discuss planning for a united Ireland. The crowd at the event at the 3Arena heard from politicians, members of civic society and business people. It was organised by a group called Ireland's Future, which is campaigning for a united Ireland.
Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland
Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
Michael Obafemi: Swansea City forward in 'good place' says boss Russell Martin
Swansea City Head coach Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi's goal celebration for the Republic of Ireland shows he is "blocking out" speculation over his future with the club. The 22-year-old put his fingers in his ears after scoring against Armenia. It was interpreted by some as a response to criticism...
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Climate activist defaces memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore
Footage shows Maddie Budd pouring human waste on tribute in protest against use of private jets
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
Report: Ruben Neves Rejected Liverpool & Manchester United This Summer
Portuguese midfielder, Ruben Neves, rejected attempts from both Liverpool and Manchester United to sign him from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a report.
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
A Nunez hot streak may be on the way
He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
Premiership: Newcastle Falcons 30-15 Bristol Bears - Hosts earn first win of the season
Tries: Carreras 2, Collett, McGuigan Cons: Schoeman (2) Pens: Schoeman (2) Newcastle Falcons held off a frenetic second-half comeback to earn a thrilling first win of the season and end Bristol Bears' perfect start to the Premiership campaign. Despite losing Brett Connon to a late injury before kick-off, Mateo Carreras,...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu
Chelsea are interested in adding Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu to their ranks.
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
