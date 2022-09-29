ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fire that took place at Allen Tire on the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6 a.m. Saturday. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Petersburg Police identify man shot dead, body left on roadway

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead in the street. On Friday, Sept. 30, at around 5:59 a.m., police were called to the 20 block of South Little Street Church on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found...
PETERSBURG, VA
foxrichmond.com

Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man - identified Thursday as 27-year-old Michael Benbow - suffering from a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt. Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect. Officers fired...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

17-year-old shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot while walking toward a bus stop in Richmond Friday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of McDowell Road for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is in the hospital after their truck crashed into a Chase ATM. It happened on West Broad Street near Harrison Street around 4:30 p.m. The condition of the driver is unknown. Right now, the power has been disconnected and the area will remain closed...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

