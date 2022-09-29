Read full article on original website
Police: Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood was shot multiple times
Police have released the name of the man found shot to death in a Chesterfield neighborhood early Friday.
Crime Insider: Man shot at Southside apartment complex has died
A man shot multiple times at a Richmond apartment complex several weeks ago has died of his injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Hopewell Grab-N-Go store
The Hopewell Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an armed robbery that took place on Friday at a Grab-N-Go store in the city.
Homicide under investigation in Chesterfield County, deputies say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide is under investigation in Chesterfield County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the incident occurred on Hunts Mill Road in the Chesterfield area. There is no threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office. This is a developing story....
Victim identified in deadly Petersburg shooting, police continue to investigate
The victim of a deadly shooting in Petersburg on Friday morning has been identified, police say.
Fugitive on the run, Ameilia County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Amelia County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a fugitive.
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fire that took place at Allen Tire on the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6 a.m. Saturday. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Petersburg Police identify man shot dead, body left on roadway
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead in the street. On Friday, Sept. 30, at around 5:59 a.m., police were called to the 20 block of South Little Street Church on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found...
Police: Hopewell armed robber had trash bag covering upper body
Officers were called to the Grab-N-Go at 1001 W. Broadway Street for a report of an armed robbery just before 6:55 p.m.
Man found dead, lying in Chesterfield road
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in a road early Friday morning in Chesterfield.
Richmond man arrested in deadly double stabbing, victim identified
A Richmond man has been arrested for a deadly double stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning.
Police: Missing Henrico man with dementia found safe
Henrico Police said Franklin James West had been missing since around noon and is driving a silver 2002 Lexus LX470 with half a tank of gas.
Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man - identified Thursday as 27-year-old Michael Benbow - suffering from a...
Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt. Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect. Officers fired...
Police looking for men connected to shootout near Henrico High School
According to police, officers responded to the corner of Willomett Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue in central Henrico County at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a report of several gunshots heard in the area.
17-year-old shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot while walking toward a bus stop in Richmond Friday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of McDowell Road for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was...
Police: Missing man in Henrico's West End located, taken to hospital
A man with Alzheimer’s missing in the West End Friday has been located and taken to an area hospital, according to Henrico Police.
Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is in the hospital after their truck crashed into a Chase ATM. It happened on West Broad Street near Harrison Street around 4:30 p.m. The condition of the driver is unknown. Right now, the power has been disconnected and the area will remain closed...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
Driver injured after Dodge Durango shot multiple times while driving on I-95, Virginia State Police investigating
The driver of a 2019 Dodge Durango was traveling on I-95 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night when it was shot multiple times from an unknown vehicle. The car was hit several times, and the driver of the car, a 37-year-old man from Petersburg, was hit in the legs.
