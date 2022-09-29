ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Wayne zoning board OKs warehouse use adjacent to William Paterson University

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kmYM_0iEnA7cA00

WAYNE — The Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved the use of a 4.4-acre property on the east end of the township for a new warehouse.

But the developer, a limited liability company from Harrison, New York, will have to return to the zoning board for a thorough review of its site plan, including landscaping, lighting and traffic impact.

The proposed warehouse, at 438 Pompton Road, would be constructed in place of the vacant industrial buildings between William Paterson University and a QuickChek convenience store and gas station.

The university initially fought the project, but later withdrew its opposition.

Jerome Vogel, an attorney for the developer, told the zoning board when it last met that his client came to an agreement with William Paterson to alleviate its concerns.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Wayne Valley crushes rival Wayne Hills to stay unbeaten

LAND USE:Former Nagel's Candy Barn demolished to prepare for Wawa in Wayne

Vehicles would not be permitted to turn left out of the site, toward the university, Vogel said in a closing statement to the zoning board, and on top of that, his client would increase the landscaped buffer between the properties.

He said his client would also update its traffic study prior to the review of its site plan.

The 60,000-square-foot warehouse would be “dwarfed” by “everything around it,” Vogel said, noting that the property is just south of St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital on Hamburg Turnpike.

“No matter what’s built on this property,” he said, “it’s not visible.”

This is a chance to “make viable a piece of property that’s derelict and not producing,” Vogel said.

The zoning board approved the use variance by a vote of 6-1; board member Hilary Caruso cast the only dissenting vote.

The site is in a business zone.

A planner representing the developer had told the zoning board that the property’s limited street frontage would be a disadvantage for commercial entities, which is why an industrial use makes better sense.

In August 2021, the zoning board approved a proposal by the same developer to build a 71-unit housing complex for students of William Paterson.

That plan was scrapped, however, because the university’s enrollment was dropping, and an agent for the developer had said he did not think such a project was still feasible.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
beckersasc.com

$16M paid for New Jersey medical office building

Real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield sold a medical office building in Clifton, N.J., for $16 million, roi-nj.com reported Sept. 30. The 62,535-square-foot medical office building was acquired by a joint venture between Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Artemis Partners. The property is fully leased to 10 tenants including Mountainside,...
CLIFTON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for 7th annual fair at Braddock Park in North Bergen

Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for their fair at James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen last night, marking the 7th time the event has launched since 2015. “I think it’s a throwback to old North Bergen where at one time there was a racetrack and there was a carnival that was year round. This is just a great event and entertainment,” said state Senator (D-32)/North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
State
New York State
Wayne, NJ
Education
City
Harrison, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Business
Wayne, NJ
Government
roi-nj.com

Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K

A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Linus Realestate#Urban Construction#Linus College#Construction Maintenance#Quickchek#Hamburg Turnpike
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
insidernj.com

The Real Dem Play in Bergen?

Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online

Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
therealdeal.com

Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy