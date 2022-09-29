NFT finance guidelines a proposal to enable ApeCoin (APE) staking on BendDAO’s platform through a brand-new yield aggregator product called BendEarn is now being considered. On September 29, a member of the BendDAO community by the name of vis.eth proposed it and provided a thorough explanation of how it would operate. The BendDAO team has also created a development plan for putting the platform into use and has estimated the build time to be two to three weeks. A vote will be taken to put the plan into action if the community approves it.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO