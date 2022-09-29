Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
BlackRock Inc. plans to create an ETF to provide clients with metaverse exposure
BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest asset managers announced plans to launch a new ETF that is aimed at capitalizing on the firms associated with metaverse. The new fund, named the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF marks the latest addition into the blockchain ecosystem for the investment giant based in New York.
todaynftnews.com
MaiCoin and Unstoppable Domain come together for a better NFT domain and crypto experience
To make sending and receiving cryptocurrency even simpler and more rational, Unstoppable Domains and MaiCoin have teamed up. Users of the MaiCoin Group partner Qubic Wallet by AMIS Technology can buy, store, and exchange NFTs with only one tap. More than 70% of Taiwanese merchants are aware of Maicoin Group,...
todaynftnews.com
BendDAO, an NFT lender, is considering developing an ApeCoin staking platform
NFT finance guidelines a proposal to enable ApeCoin (APE) staking on BendDAO’s platform through a brand-new yield aggregator product called BendEarn is now being considered. On September 29, a member of the BendDAO community by the name of vis.eth proposed it and provided a thorough explanation of how it would operate. The BendDAO team has also created a development plan for putting the platform into use and has estimated the build time to be two to three weeks. A vote will be taken to put the plan into action if the community approves it.
todaynftnews.com
Uniswap Labs to raise $100 million at valuation of $1 billion
Uniswap, the decentralized exchange, is in its initial phases of generating funds to outgrow its DeFi offerings further, says a report. As reported on September 30, the DeFi startup is in talks with many investors to generate an equity round that’s between $100 million to $200 million. Uniswap Labs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Expert Predicts What Rising Interest Rates Will Mean For The New Construction Market – Exclusive
Rising interest rates lead to questions about how this impacts new construction. To get the answers, House Digest spoke with mortgage broker Danny Marshall.
todaynftnews.com
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slip To $12K in October? Decoding The Possibility
The top cryptocurrency falls short of capturing traders’ attention, and bears continue to rule the cryptocurrency market. The price of one bitcoin (BTC) is also falling short of the $20k threshold, or roughly $19,500. Nevertheless, the price of bitcoin is up almost 2% despite the unfavorable macro and market environment.
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea delisted Azuki’s NFTs as bugs impacted the NFT!
Another OpenSea bug has struck. It’s less-than-ideal for the formerly esteemed NFT collection, Azuki’s, to cap off the week. On Friday, holders of Azuki NFTs reportedly received an email from OpenSea informing them that numerous Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The collection, which was formerly a blue chip,...
todaynftnews.com
Radio Caca NFT declares partnership with EverRise
USM.World (Radio Caca, native token: $RACA) announced on Twitter its collaboration with EverRise, a provider of blockchain security solutions via an ecosystem of decentralized applications. Defi + GameFi is the payment method for The USM Metaverse, and the Radio Caca coin is the unique management token of Maye Musk Mystery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
todaynftnews.com
Klaytn launches a Gas Fee Rebate program for Web3 Gamers for wider Web3 adoption
An initiative has been taken by the Korean blockchain Klaytn to let Web3 gaming companies build on its network to reduce gas costs for players. In contrast to conventional games, gamers in Web3 should buy cryptocurrency to cover gas costs before starting a game. Gas costs on Ethereum have risen to as much as $3,000 per transaction during periods of significant network activity, such as the OtherSide NFT mint.
todaynftnews.com
Moet Hennessy to step into Web3 with recent NFT & metaverse trademark applications
Alcohol brand, Moet Hennessy, has filed trademark applications on September 23. The applications indicate the company’s move into NFTs and metaverse. The application signals the possibility for a Web3-based physical store integration. Popular and luxury alcohol brand, Moet Hennessy USA, has filed five Web3 trademark applications, as shared by...
Comments / 0