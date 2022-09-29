ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast offering free public hotspots in Ga., SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Dajhea Jones
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian is slated to pummel through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through the end of the week, and Comcast is helping to keep people connected.

Comcast has opened its network of 108,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to the public throughout Georgia and South Carolina. The hotspots are free to use for anyone, including non-Xfinity customers. Comcast also activated an additional 8,000 hotspots in parts of Alabama.

“During severe weather events, communication is critical, and we want to do everything we can to keep impacted residents connected,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP at Comcast. “We are proud to make our Wi-Fi hotspot network available to those in affected communities.”

The public hotspots will be located in both indoor and outdoor areas in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses.

How to Get Connected

-When a hotspot is within range, select the “xfinitywifi” network on a device’s list of available networks and launch a browser. Sign-in options will appear for both Xfinity customers and non-customers.

-Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their account credentials and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in their range in the future. Alternatively, they can download the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app and sign in with their account credentials.

-Non-Xfinity internet subscribers need to look for the “Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected.

*Please note that if a user does not see the “Accept and Connect” button, the hotspot he or she is trying to connect to is in a Xfinity customer’s home and is not open to the public.

-Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit here.

For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit Xfinity.com/response or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @xfinitysupport.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

