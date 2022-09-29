The Top 20 best albums of 1998

1998 was the year nu metal finally boiled over into a cultural phenomenon, in no small part thanks to the blockbuster success of Korn's third album Follow The Leader . But even as dreadlocks and baggy jeans became the look du jour, the metal world was changing and rallying after grunge had effectively wiped the board clean at the start of the decade.

Monster Magnet transformed from fuzzy-eyed stoners into leather trousered arena kings via Powertrip , Refused reinvented hardcore with the The Shape Of Punk To Come , and a bunch of American-Armenians named System Of A Down dropped their self-titled debut album on an unsuspecting public. These 20 albums represent the very best of what 1998 had to offer.

Amon Amarth – Once Sent From The Golden Hall

It would take Amon Amarth more than a decade to truly kick into gear, but their 1998 debut did a great job of laying down the band’s template. A furious blend of death metal brute force, epic melodies and, crucially, Viking imagery, songs like Ride For Vengeance and the crushing, eight-minute Victorious March heralded the arrival of a unique musical force.

Extra points are awarded for another eight-minute highlight, Amon Amarth itself. Every great band should have a theme song, particularly one as atmospheric and thunderous as this one. From this point onwards, the Swedes’ trajectory was pointing skyward.

Blind Guardian – Nightfall In Middle Earth

Never knowingly under-the-top, Blind Guardian went Full Prog on their sixth studio album. An extravagant concept piece based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Silmarillion (which also gave prog legends Marillion their name), Nightfall In Middle Earth was wonderfully ambitious.

Following up 1995’s widely acclaimed Imaginations From The Other Side was never going to be easy, but BG frontman Hansi Kürsch was plainly on a roll at this point, and from the explosive pomp of Into The Storm , to the epic crescendos of A Dark Passage , Nightfall was easily identifiable as another stone cold classic. It still doesn’t get much more sumptuous (or bonkers) than this.

Clutch - The Elephant Riders

From its quirky, iconic artwork to the cartoonish squall of its production, The Elephant Riders was the perfect follow-up to the trippy and rambling Clutch . Showcasing another side to the band, while still delivering another glut of ingenious mutant blues riffs, it probably should have made them international megastars. People are stupid.

Nonetheless, the third Clutch album rules hard for the entirety of its 51 minutes. It begins with the deeply funky title track, the turbocharged stoner rock of Ship Of Gold and the cracked-mirror blues of Eight Times Over Miss October . And then it continues to be awesome until the dying strains of low-slung jam The Dragonfly .

Converge – When Forever Comes Crashing

Three years after the release of When Forever Comes Crashing Converge would rip up the rule book completely, but here they were still just toying with it. But their second album is still a dizzy, whirlwind of a record. With a production job from Today Is The Day’s Steve Austin and featuring High On Fire man Matt Pike on backing vocals, songs like Conduit begin to really capture the band that Converge were about to become.

Cradle Of Filth – Cruelty And The Beast

Coming up with ideas to follow Dusk … must have been a right old arse-ache, but Cradle Of Filth delivered with Cruelty And The Beast . A concept album based on Hungarian blood countess Elizabeth Báthory, the Filth’s third LP wrapped Dani’s sadistic storytelling into a fully blown narrative; with the legendary Ingrid Pitt voicing Báthory and the epic scope of Bathory Aria tucked into this hour-long bloodbath, it was never going to be anything less than extraordinary.

Musically it strips away much of the ethereal ambiance of Dusk… in favour of a more direct approach, with Dani’s Eric Cartman grunt entering the mix for the first time and tunes like Beneath The Howling Stars proving that Cradle could thrash with the nasties.

Devin Townsend - Infinity

Coming off the back of the personal Ocean Machine and Strapping Young Lad’s crushing City , Devin Townsend 's Infinity was a hybrid of both styles, with an adding helping of surreal mania. Taking inspiration from Broadway musicals – in particular Phantom Of The Opera on Christeen – it was by turns bombastic, arresting, danceable, silly and awe-inspiring. A window into the psyche of one of metal’s most interesting figures.

Bruce Dickinson – The Chemical Wedding

With fellow Iron Maiden alumnus Adrian Smith by his side and a batch of songs that were as brutal as they were unashamedly epic, Bruce’s fifth solo album combined old school musicality with new school sonic oomph.

Taking lyrical and artistic inspiration from 19th Century poet and painter William Blake and featuring crushing anthems like King In Crimson and The Tower , it remains the heaviest thing Bruce has ever been involved with. And one of the best.

Death - The Sound Of Perseverance

1998’s The Sound Of Perseverance was Death ’s final album – and Chuck Schuldiner’s last as a vocalist. Ever the innovator, Schuldiner took death metal into prog territory – a fitting swansong.

Full of awkward time changes and weird keys, it inspired a generation of slightly off-kilter metal musicians who didn't quite fit in to go forth and create with scarce regard for the boundaries of genre or the limitations of a prescribed sound. Death still don't really get the props they deserve for pushing metal's next generation into experimentation and innovation like few other bands managed.

Fear Factory - Obsolete

Evolving the revolutionary sound they perfected on 1995’s classic Demanufacture , Fear Factory beefed up their sound, nodding towards the ongoing nu metal movement with the likes of Shock and moshpit fodder Edgecrusher while simultaneously branching out into more ambient realms. Album lynchpin Resurrection remains an anthemic classic – and then, of course, there’s that Cars cover.

Iron Monkey - Our Problem

Sludge had been predominantly an American art form until these Nottingham yobboes cornered it in an alley, roughed it up and pissed all over it. Apart from their visceral streak of urban nihilism, tempestuous chemistry and surreal, self-deprecating black humour, their approach was distinguished by the full-force delivery of much-missed frontman Johnny Morrow.

Korn - Follow The Leader

It was the album that took Korn from metal’s Great Pretenders to international megastars. The OGs of nu metal brought hip hop into the mix on their third album, and the result was the scene’s first true blockbuster. The chaos – notably a predilection for partying and a lot of cocaine – which surrounded the making of this album is legendary now.

Remarkably, in the midst of all this mayhem, a classic album was somehow taking shape, with Jonathan writing some of his deepest and darkest lyrics, like Freak On A Leash and Pretty – the horrific tale of the rape and murder of a baby, prompted by his time working in a coroner’s office. As the title suggests, Follow The Leader was intended as a raised middle digit to the copyists, proof that Korn couldn’t be left in their own wake.

Meshuggah - Chaosphere

Ditching the vestiges of thrash for mind-bending technicality, Swedish alchemists Meshuggah 's third album ushered in a new era for metal.

Upping the heaviness and technicality, New Millennium Cyanide Christ and Neurotica are still undeniably catchy despite sounding like a horde of sentient robotic vikings on a murderous berserker frenzy. Listen to the end of closer Elastic and see whether your brain will be transported to a higher plane or simply dissolve under the strain.

Metallica – Garage, Inc.

After a three-album run of Metallica , Load and Reload had seen them evolve from thrash metal’s greatest band to an arena rock behemoth, Metallica set about doing what they do best: blindsiding everyone with something completely unexpected.

That “something” turned out to be Garage, Inc. – a monstrous double-disc collection of covers of seminal rock and metal songs that had inspired the Four Horsemen over the years. That there’s no real ‘point’ to Garage, Inc. is part of the appeal: this is the sound of four musicians kicking out the jams purely for fun, and as such, for all that it’s indulgent, it’s a hard album to dislike.

Monster Magnet - Powertrip

For the most part, stoner rock is seen as the province of the more weed-friendly US west coast. New Jersey’s Monster Magnet had their own, more diesel-fuelled approach, and Powertrip was the first record to prove that stoner music could sell – in its millions.

Dave Wyndorf and co. didn’t so much tone down their excessive jam-led style as allow it freedom within defined songs. Crop Circle , Space Lord and Goliath And The Vampires are brilliant examples of how to create a sense of adventure. It's also the point at which Wyndorf’s long-game vision came to fruition: this was epic space rock with Las Vegas bling.

Nile – Among The Catacombs Of Nephren-Ka

Death metal was in a state of bewildered flux in the late ‘90s, but expert help was at hand. Led by powerhouse guitarist Karl Sanders, Nile took the genre to new levels of brutality, infusing their manic sound with the ambience, iconography and intrinsic eeriness of ancient Egypt.

Their first full-length, Among The Catacombs Of Nephren-Ka features much shorter songs than would become the norm on Nile records, but there is no denying the feral power of dark blitzkriegs like Barra Edinazzu and the timeless Ramses Bringer Of War . Alongside the likes of Hate Eternal and Cryptopsy, Nile were bringing death back from the dead.

Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse

Wholeheartedly embracing the warm tones and sepia-tinted atmospheres of prog for the first time, Opeth came of age on their third album. The arrival of a stable rhythm section, Martins Lopez and Mendez, certainly helped, but the main contributory factor was the exponential growth in Mikael Åkerfeldt’s songwriting.

From the widescreen whoosh of April Ethereal to the crackling embers of sombre closer Karma and its grand attendant outro, Epilogue , these songs sizzled with intelligence and soul, as Opeth audibly transcended their death metal roots and entered an entirely new musical world that they would effortlessly claim as their own. And, in the fiery barrage of Demon Of The Fall , the Swedes had created their first bona fide live anthem; a timeless piece of metallic mastery that continues to be a highlight of Opeth gigs today.

Refused - The Shape Of Punk To Come

Refused only reached their creative peak when they hit the skids. By 1998 – as portrayed in the documentary Refused Are Fucking Dead – this fine but fairly unremarkable Swedish hardcore band were burnt out and disillusioned by months on the road playing to tiny audiences.

And so, as a final raised finger to the world before they broke up, they created the thrillingly audacious The Shape Of Punk To Come , smashing together smart political polemic, punk rock, metal, poetry, earsplitting noise, techno and a whole lot of righteous fury. It was, at the time, a truly unique game-changer. It’s a testament to its brilliance that, after the band split, its legend grew until they eventually returned in 2012 to a worldwide hero’s welcome. Utter genius.

Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe

White Zombie were 90s players, but once Rob went solo, everything was amped up to make the definitive 90s rock club floor-filler album. Much to the singer’s surprise and delight, his debut solo record out-sold all of White Zombie’s albums and remains his best-selling release to date, producing two hit singles – Dragula and Living Dead Girl – and establishing him as a successful artist in his own right.

As the mainman himself pointed out, “There’s not a long track record of people having more successful solo careers after leaving bands, especially in the hard rock field. It’s pretty much only Ozzy.” Well, Zombie followed in the footsteps of The Prince Of Darkness and smashed it out the park.

Soulfly - Soulfly

Max Cavalera hadn't even stepped off the plane after his shock exit from Sepultura (at the height of their powers, no less), but he'd already got a vision for the future. His new group Soulfly quickly recruited guests ranging from Chino Moreno to Fred Durst, Christian Olde Wolbers and Benji Webbe.

Taking the tribal-beats-meets-nu-metal motif that had made Roots so seminal, Soulfly showed there was plenty in store for Max post-Sepultura, the likes of Eye For An Eye, Bleed and Tribe still sounding visceral and cutting edge today. With the full support of Roadrunner, Soulfly's debut broke into the Billboard 200 in the US, while making appearances in the top 20 in the UK, Belgium, France and New Zealand.

System Of A Down - System Of A Down

Even alongside the gang of misfits that came of age in the unruly era of nu metal, System Of A Down always stood out from their peers. Just as the genre was getting predictable, it took four batshit-crazy Armenian-Americans to rewrite the rulebook with help from the legendary Rick Rubin.

Indeed, their eccentric mix of prog, thrash, hardcore, funk, rap and Middle Eastern music took the best elements of the sub-genre – angular riffs, odd time signatures and manic vocals – and twisted them into something even more strange and compelling.