One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO