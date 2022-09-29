Read full article on original website
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
Lauren Amos and the CDG x Nike Cortez Platform for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Lauren Amos lives and breathes fashion and footwear. If you peruse her Instagram, you’ll notice that many of her outfits serve as Kodak moments: she often adorns herself in getups so opulent and expressive that you’d think she was making her way to the Met Gala. Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, she’s found a way to morph this passion into a profession by opening Atlanta-based retail shops Wish and Antidote — the former a hub for streetwear and sneaker fanatics, the latter catering to luxury aficionados.
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
HYPEBEAST Magazine Returns With "The Frontiers Issue" Featuring Cover Star NIGO
Following a time of pause since 2020, HYPEBEAST magazine makes its return to publishing with issue 30, The Frontiers Issue. Featuring a special edition cover with NIGO, the publication ventures upon a world far different than it was before – a place of multiple realities that are somehow both intensified and dismantled with every passing moment.
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
JW Anderson and UNIQLO's FW22 Collection is "Minimalism at Play"
UNIQLO and Jonathan Anderson’s London-based label JW Anderson are reconnecting once again this Fall/Winter 2022, marking the 5th anniversary of the popular collaboration between the duo. For the upcoming series, JW Anderson delivers a range of simple, cozy, and accessible pieces which JWA imagines would live in harmony with a British modernist house.
For Patta, Family Comes First
Founded in 2004 by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume “Gee” Schmidt, Patta has become one of the world’s most respected streetwear brands. But, for Patta — a name based on the Surinamese slang for “sneaker,” harking back to the founders’ heritage — it’s about more than shoes and shirts.
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Pharrell Announces His Digital-First Auction House and Content Platform JOOPITER
Aside from producing hit records, Pharrell has a hand in a vast array of business ventures. He’s got his ever-growing signature line with adidas, his own skincare imprint Humanrace and even ownership of the Goodtime Hotel alongside Miami’s nightlife maven David Grutman. And now the multi-hyphenate is expanding his money-making wings with JOOPITER — a brand new digital-first auction house and content platform.
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery
Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
Yohji Yamamoto’s Tattered Elegance Set a Halfway Mark for Paris’ SS23 Collections
For years, Yohji Yamamoto has continued to push the envelope for what ready-to-wear means in men’s and women’s clothing; jarring and incomprehensible to some, while decadent and understanding to others. For Spring/Summer 2023 the legendary designer presented a variegated assortment of all-black runway looks – all perfectly stitched together with varying degrees of layering and intricacy – which set a halfway mark for Paris’ SS23 collections.
Nike Air Presto Surfaces in "Tour Yellow"
Following the release of a “Tie-Dye” pack, the Air Presto silhouette now returns in a New York taxi-like “Tour Yellow” colorway. The upcoming offering features a yellow neoprene base with black embroidery across the toe box and tongue tab. The toe cap and lace cage are...
Coperni's Spray-Painted Fabrican Dress Will Go Down In the Fashion History Books
Paris Fashion Week is well underway for Spring/Summer 2023, and so far there has been a number of monumental shows, notably Coperni. Despite starting considerably late, Creative Director/Co-Founder Sébastien Meyer and CEO/Co-Founder Arnaud Vaillant delivered a truly magical moment in fashion that’s destined for the history books. Presenting a naked Bella Hadid, the model walked onto an illuminated platform before being sprayed with what seemed to be paint by two technicians.
Palace Winter 2022 Collection Lookbook
Following the final drop of its Fall 2022 range, Palace Skateboards has now returned to unveil its upcoming Winter 2022 collection. Showcased through a lookbook shot by Angelo Penetta, the seasonal range expresses a transition into the colder new season. The uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range...
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Announces Jollibee Collaboration
Following the release of its Fall 2022 “IMPATIENT” collection, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB has now announced its latest collaboration with Jollibee. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles-based label revealed the release of a team-up with the Filipino chain of fast food restaurants at Family Style Food Festival. The...
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
Hermès Drops US Exclusive H08 To Mark Madison Avenue Boutique Opening
To mark the opening of its new Madison Avenue boutique, Hermès has created a striking new limited edition H08 US exclusive. The H08 Madison is given over to a deep grey and bright yellow colorway – a tribute to New York’s iconic cabs. Instead of a 12...
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
