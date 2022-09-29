Read full article on original website
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date
The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
Yohji Yamamoto’s Tattered Elegance Set a Halfway Mark for Paris’ SS23 Collections
For years, Yohji Yamamoto has continued to push the envelope for what ready-to-wear means in men’s and women’s clothing; jarring and incomprehensible to some, while decadent and understanding to others. For Spring/Summer 2023 the legendary designer presented a variegated assortment of all-black runway looks – all perfectly stitched together with varying degrees of layering and intricacy – which set a halfway mark for Paris’ SS23 collections.
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the x Stüssy cap and Chrome Hearts tees, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items for week 89. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
Moncler Launches Limited-Edition Maya 70 Down Jacket on HBX
Following the premiere of ’s short fashion film and the reveal of its Extraordinary Forever campaign, the Italian fashion house has just unveiled a limited-edition down jacket, dubbed Moncler Maya 70, that has just arrived on HBX. As indicated in its name, the latest design subtly reimagines the Maya...
Ann Demeulemeester SS23 Melds Sharp Tailoring and Fluid Design Codes
After curating an anthology showcase in June as Pitti Uomo 102’s Guest of Honor, Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to Paris Fashion Week’s runway to showcase her latest Spring/Summer 2023 cuts. From beginning to conclusion, the House’s latest offering disregards color codes, opting almost exclusively for all-black...
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
Palace Winter 2022 Collection Lookbook
Following the final drop of its Fall 2022 range, Palace Skateboards has now returned to unveil its upcoming Winter 2022 collection. Showcased through a lookbook shot by Angelo Penetta, the seasonal range expresses a transition into the colder new season. The uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range...
Emerging Label Musty Corp Presents a Vision of Contemporary Avant-Garde for SS23
With any label, emerging or established, it is easy to fall prey to the business of fashion that prioritizes wearability. In that same vein, consumer-focused garments are its cousin, which can sometimes yield a less than exciting product. But for some emerging designers like Tyrone Smith of Musty Corp, the business is not the main focus, the clothes are. In Smith’s case specifically, he just wants to make quality, yet unorthodox pieces that extend a message or two along the way.
Rei Kawakubo Served Muted Elegance at COMME des GARÇONS SS23
Rei Kawakubo is the quietest oracle in fashion, but her house — COMME des GARÇONS — speaks in volume. It has paved the (run)way for more than 50 years, existing as a monolithic fashion house that’s more than just an incubator of great design, but a hub for creativity. CdG’s work over the years has rightly become grail-worthy and often a source of inspiration for designers and fashionistas alike, so when Kawakubo comes to Paris Fashion Week, you best be paying close attention.
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
Moncler Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With 'Extraordinary Forever' Campaign
Has been reveling in its 70th Anniversary celebrations with events after events, from its epic show at Milan’s Piazza del Duomo to the recently-premiered film, The Brand of Extraordinary, narrated by Alicia Keys. Now Hypebeast has a first look at its global “Extraordinary Forever” campaign that takes viewers on an expedition into the brand’s heritage.
