Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery
Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
hypebeast.com
Ann Demeulemeester SS23 Melds Sharp Tailoring and Fluid Design Codes
After curating an anthology showcase in June as Pitti Uomo 102’s Guest of Honor, Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to Paris Fashion Week’s runway to showcase her latest Spring/Summer 2023 cuts. From beginning to conclusion, the House’s latest offering disregards color codes, opting almost exclusively for all-black...
hypebeast.com
Met Gala Announces 2023 Theme to Center Around Karl Lagerfeld
The official theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been announced at a press conference in Paris this morning. Next year, the Costume Institute has chosen to spotlight the legendary works of Karl Lagerfeld, focusing on his inimitable sketches. Editors who were in town for Paris Fashion Week, visited Lagerfeld’s photo studio for the announcement. The exhibit, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will make its debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in Spring 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens SS23 "EDFU" Saw a Master at Work
A Rick Owens show is always a moment to stop and appreciated, and nothing less was expected for his Spring/Summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Often exploring gory cues submerged in sexual motifs alongside kinks and gothic glamor, the Dark Lord himself never disappoints and has held his ground as one of the most anticipated designers on display season after season for over a decade. For Fall/Winter 2022, Rick Owens injected the hallowed halls of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo with eerie smog and the scent of his debut Aesop collaboration, harking back to memories of his Catholic school education channeled via asymmetrical design themes that looked as if they were struck by Dracula.
hypebeast.com
Hermès Drops US Exclusive H08 To Mark Madison Avenue Boutique Opening
To mark the opening of its new Madison Avenue boutique, Hermès has created a striking new limited edition H08 US exclusive. The H08 Madison is given over to a deep grey and bright yellow colorway – a tribute to New York’s iconic cabs. Instead of a 12...
hypebeast.com
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Coperni's Spray-Painted Fabrican Dress Will Go Down In the Fashion History Books
Paris Fashion Week is well underway for Spring/Summer 2023, and so far there has been a number of monumental shows, notably Coperni. Despite starting considerably late, Creative Director/Co-Founder Sébastien Meyer and CEO/Co-Founder Arnaud Vaillant delivered a truly magical moment in fashion that’s destined for the history books. Presenting a naked Bella Hadid, the model walked onto an illuminated platform before being sprayed with what seemed to be paint by two technicians.
hypebeast.com
Palace Winter 2022 Collection Lookbook
Following the final drop of its Fall 2022 range, Palace Skateboards has now returned to unveil its upcoming Winter 2022 collection. Showcased through a lookbook shot by Angelo Penetta, the seasonal range expresses a transition into the colder new season. The uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range...
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
hypebeast.com
Zenith Drops Limited Edition Chronomaster Original as Watches of Switzerland Exclusive
Zenith has created a 100-piece limited edition Chronomaster Original for retailer Watches of Switzerland. The classical chronograph has been given a clean aesthetic and will be available exclusively through Watches of Switzerland Group showrooms in the UK and US as well as its Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb and Watches of Switzerland websites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Re-Releases the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-Shirt to Benefit Planned Parenthood
Off-White™ has re-released the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-shirt, with the intention of raising funds for Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization that offers reproductive health care in the United States and across the world. The short-sleeve, white T-shirt reinvents Holzer’s revered 1986 work Abuse of Power Comes as...
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
hypebeast.com
Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date
The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
hypebeast.com
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Unveils an AJ12 Low Golf "Playoffs" Colorway
Fresh off of yet another collaboration with Eastside Golf, Jordan Brand is readying the release of a new Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” colorway to add its roster of Taxi, French Blue, Driftwood and Metallic Gold offerings. This color scheme was first seen in 1997, and was...
hypebeast.com
Emerging Label Musty Corp Presents a Vision of Contemporary Avant-Garde for SS23
With any label, emerging or established, it is easy to fall prey to the business of fashion that prioritizes wearability. In that same vein, consumer-focused garments are its cousin, which can sometimes yield a less than exciting product. But for some emerging designers like Tyrone Smith of Musty Corp, the business is not the main focus, the clothes are. In Smith’s case specifically, he just wants to make quality, yet unorthodox pieces that extend a message or two along the way.
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson and UNIQLO's FW22 Collection is "Minimalism at Play"
UNIQLO and Jonathan Anderson’s London-based label JW Anderson are reconnecting once again this Fall/Winter 2022, marking the 5th anniversary of the popular collaboration between the duo. For the upcoming series, JW Anderson delivers a range of simple, cozy, and accessible pieces which JWA imagines would live in harmony with a British modernist house.
hypebeast.com
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
Comments / 0