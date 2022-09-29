Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cameron Norrie pulls out of Korea Open quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby due to Covid-19
British No 1 Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the Korea Open after testing positive for Covid-19. Norrie was due to play a quarter-final match against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida in the previous round, but the 27-year-old tweeted on Sunday saying he had tested positive for Covid-19.
SkySports
Salt stars as England storm to victory over Pakistan in sixth T20 LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the sixth of seven T20Is between Pakistan and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton 'feels for fans' amid Max Verstappen dominance ahead of first title chance at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton says he "feels for the fans" amid Max Verstappen's domination of the 2022 Formula 1 season and has stressed his hopes for changes to create a closer championship next year.. Verstappen heads to this weekend's Singapore GP, live on Sky Sports F1, with his first chance of wrapping...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British No 1 set for Agel Open in Ostrava with Transylvania and Guadalajara to come
Emma Raducanu will have high hopes of breaking into the WTA top 50 with the British No 1 set for the Agel Open in Ostrava where she will open against Daria Kasatkina. After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu's first full pro season has seen the 19-year-old try to adjust to the gruelling nature of the WTA Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Cumberland Lodge Stakes: Hamish delights Maureen Haggas with easy Ascot victory as Rohaan wins again
Hamish produced a career-best effort with an easy victory in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot. Pat Dobbs could not have had a simpler task in the Group Three contest, as the six-year-old Motivator gelding travelled like a dream throughout. Always in the front rank, tracking the...
SkySports
W Series Qualifying: Marta Garcia starts on pole in Singapore after rain curtails session
With heavy rain falling on the Singapore street circuit, the W Series spent the opening moments of the session fighting over track position, getting in an early fast lap and dealing with reduced grip. It was Alice Powell who got to grips with the conditions the quickest, setting herself at...
SkySports
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Richard Mansell leads by four ahead of final round at St Andrews
Players have teed up on rotation at Carnoustie, the Old Course at St Andrews and Kingsbarns this week ahead of a 54-hole cut, with the final 18 holes to be contested at St Andrews on Sunday. Mansell will head to the famous venue as the man to catch on 15...
GOLF・
SkySports
W Series: Beitske Visser wins in Singapore as Jamie Chadwick crashes out
Chadwick, who was hoping to seal a third successive W Series title, needed to finish ahead of Visser, Alice Powell and Abbi Pulling, but had a tough task on her hands as she started from eighth after a qualifying session that was severely reduced by rain. Chadwick jumped two places...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says 'best game of our lives' needed in World Cup play-off
Vera Pauw has said that the Republic of Ireland need to play the "best game of their lives" in their World Cup play-off against Scotland or Austria. The Girls in Green are potentially just 90 minutes away from reaching their first ever major tournament, and will travel to either Glasgow or St Pölten for the showdown on October 11.
SkySports
West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
Yehualaw becomes youngest winner of London Marathon despite faceplant
Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest ever winner of the London Marathon despite tripping on a speed bump with six miles to go
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Colchester: Matt Bloomfield's first game in charge of United ends in defeat
Josh Davison's second-half double fired AFC Wimbledon to a 2-1 victory over League Two strugglers Colchester at Plough Lane. It was the U's who took the lead when Kwesi Appiah climbed highest to powerfully head Dan Chesters' cross past Nik Tzanev, just 18 minutes into Matt Bloomfield's first match as manager.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton hoping to be competitive at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton is hoping Mercedes can be competitive this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix. Mercedes’ record at the track has not been good but Hamilton is hoping that changes this weekend after it has been resurfaced.
SkySports
Will Phil Salt start for England at T20 World Cup after blistering innings against Pakistan?
With white-ball captain Jos Buttler taking a "cautious" approach in his comeback from a calf injury - he has yet to play at all in the series against Pakistan - Salt and Alex Hales have been the openers. The consensus seems to be that Salt and Hales are vying for...
SkySports
The Ascendant LPGA: Charley Hull shares lead after third round as she pushes for second LPGA Tour win
Englishwoman Hull - whose sole LPGA Tour triumph to date came in Florida in November 2016 - fired eight birdies during a seven-under-par second round to carve out a two-stroke advantage over the field. The 26-year-old found it tougher going on Saturday, with a double-bogey six at the start of...
GOLF・
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arc weekend kicks off at ParisLongchamp while Ascot hosts Challenge Cup on Saturday
Arc weekend kicks off with double Group One action, while Ascot hosts the Challenge Cup and two Group Three prizes, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday. 3.25 ParisLongchamp - Kyprios goes for super six in Cadran. The new star of the staying division, Kyprios will aim to make...
SkySports
England face Pakistan in T20 series decider as they get knockout vibes ahead of World Cup
England would love to be in that position next month at the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne - and have somewhat of a dry run this Sunday with a deciding T20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. After a series that has swayed one way and then the other, the...
SkySports
Greg O'Shea and Donna Fraser talk Olympic mindsets ahead of the TCS London Marathon
Greg O'Shea and Donna Fraser OBE are two Olympians preparing to take on the 26.2 miles of the TCS London Marathon this weekend and we talk to them about their mindsets, how it's helped them in their lives and the challenge it poses. The duo will be part of the...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out as Herbie Farnworth gets England call-up
Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have both been ruled out of featuring in England’s squad for next month's Rugby League World Cup due to injury. Both players featured for St Helens in their 24-12 win over Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Grand Final at Old Trafford, with Lomax awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy after being voted player of the match.
SkySports
England in must-win territory in Pakistan T20 series after 'daft' batting display
England have failed to win each of their last four white-ball series and that unwanted run is in grave danger of stretching to five. Wednesday's six-run defeat to Pakistan in the fifth T20 international of seven left them 3-2 down and they must now take Friday's sixth fixture to keep the series alive.
Comments / 0