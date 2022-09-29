Inside The Mysterious IT Army Of Ukraine: A Group Admin Reveals Workings Of Cybergroup Striking Fear Into The Kremlin's Heart - Exclusive

Read full article on original website
'Chaotic' Russian military incapable of operating on a nuclear battlefield in its current state, says war think tank
Russia's troops "could not function in a nuclear environment," The Institute for the Study of War said, because its military is in a chaotic state.
Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine
Pope Francis has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin. Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces....
The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj review – secrets and spies
On the same spring day in 1946 that Winston Churchill made a speech coining the phrases “special relationship” and “iron curtain”, another historic event that would help to shape the next 75 years took place. A secret pact was signed between the UK and the US, a formal agreement to share intelligence in order to combat the Soviet threat.
'Blacklisted' Afghan interpreters were disqualified from U.S. visas. Now they're in hiding
The U.S. exit left thousands of Afghans in danger who say they were "blacklisted" and ineligible for visas despite having aided the United States.
