This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. What you need to know: Yale displayed dominance on both sides of the ball and gained its first win of the season by defeating Cornell 38-14 last weekend. Osorachukwu Ifesinachukwu had two sacks for the second week in a row and Hamilton Moore added six tackles along with a sack, giving the Bulldogs nine sacks in two games. Quarterback Nolan Grooms was efficient ,completing 12 of 17 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver Mason Tipton had seven receptions for 133 yards.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO