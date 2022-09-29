Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
A Greenwich High senior wants to use cryptocurrency to crowdfund philanthropy
GREENWICH — Greenwich High School senior Alex Palmer hopes people worldwide will donate to charities in and around town — and he created a way to make it happen using cutting-edge technology. The organization Palmer created, GreenCardinal DAO, which he describes as “supercharged crowdfunding,” is the product of...
darientimes.com
Experts talk about coastal resiliency in Fairfield as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
FAIRFIELD — Building berms, replacing floodgates and improving flood basins are some of the top strategies that come to mind as local officials and experts look toward making the town more resilient to storms and flooding. As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, causing mass flooding and property damage, experts...
darientimes.com
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
darientimes.com
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ screenings and shows in Connecticut where you can do the ‘Time Warp' again
Fall brings with it the changing of the leaves, spooky season and screenings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The 1975 cult classic movie, featuring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, has become a staple movie to show around Halloween with audiences even bringing "prop bags" filled with everything from toilet paper to prunes to throw during showings. Sometimes, performers will be used as a "shadow cast" to perform live as the movie plays in the background.
darientimes.com
Darien school officials debate adding armed security guards at elementary schools for $500K
DARIEN — Darien Public Schools is considering adding armed school security officers to the town's elementary schools. Schools Superintendent Alan Addley presented the proposed security additions to the Board of Education during Tuesday night’s meeting. Six school security officers were requested in the proposal, one for each of...
darientimes.com
Should Stamford schools give more to disadvantaged students? Republicans, Democrats on board differ.
STAMFORD — The biggest debate during a recent Stamford Board of Education meeting was about one word: equitable. That word appears three times in a new one-page policy titled "comparability of services" that was before the board. It passed by a vote of 5-3, with member Dan Dauplaise not voting as he was absent.
darientimes.com
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
darientimes.com
Opinion: America finally catches up to Quentin Crisp
As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain’s most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 “The Naked Civil Servant” was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .
darientimes.com
Stamford school board not looking to buy out superintendent's contract, Board of Education president says
STAMFORD — The Stamford Board of Education is not seeking to buy out the superintendent's remaining contract, the board president said Wednesday. "I understand that there’s a rumor going around that the board is negotiating with the superintendent for the buyout of her contract," said board president Jackie Heftman during a virtual meeting Wednesday night. "I just want to make it 100 percent clear to everyone out there that no such thing is happening.
darientimes.com
College football in Connecticut this weekend: Yale's home opener
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. What you need to know: Yale displayed dominance on both sides of the ball and gained its first win of the season by defeating Cornell 38-14 last weekend. Osorachukwu Ifesinachukwu had two sacks for the second week in a row and Hamilton Moore added six tackles along with a sack, giving the Bulldogs nine sacks in two games. Quarterback Nolan Grooms was efficient ,completing 12 of 17 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver Mason Tipton had seven receptions for 133 yards.
darientimes.com
Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say
HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
darientimes.com
Gunfire erupts after high school football game; 3 wounded
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said. The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.
