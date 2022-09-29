Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren's Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications' Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
Register Citizen
A Greenwich High senior wants to use cryptocurrency to crowdfund philanthropy
GREENWICH — Greenwich High School senior Alex Palmer hopes people worldwide will donate to charities in and around town — and he created a way to make it happen using cutting-edge technology. The organization Palmer created, GreenCardinal DAO, which he describes as “supercharged crowdfunding,” is the product of...
momcollective.com
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
westchesterfamily.com
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. Considering a private school for your child? Luckily, there are many high school options in Westchester and the surrounding area where you can find specialized programs, language-based schools, multi-learning options, and more to help get your child on the right track for college. Below, we are sharing a comprehensive list of high schools options to make your planning a little easier.
luxury-houses.net
Balance Between Bold Architectural Design and Warm, Contemplative Interiors, This Modern House Lists for $5.995M in Greenwich
The House in Greenwich features backyard patio with pool and spa, barbecue and outdoor firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 49 Vineyard Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,688 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203-940-2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
greenwichfreepress.com
Bye Bye, Mower-and-Blower Gangs. The Electric Robots are Here.
The Town of Greenwich, a green oasis an hour from Manhattan, has long tolerated some bizarre landscaping practices. Every morning except Sunday, pickup trucks begin driving along the Town’s tree-lined streets. The trucks are laden with large gas-powered lawnmowers and, in autumn, leaf blowers. The trucks park. A few...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
capeandislands.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
Register Citizen
Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station
WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
Yale Daily News
Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio
New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
New Haven Independent
Celebrate Shelton Returns With Autumn Concert Downtown
SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton is announcing Downtown Sounds: Fall Edition on Saturday, October 8th with The Alpaca Gnomes, One Time Weekend and Manny James taking place at the Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The rain date is Sunday, October 9th. Gates open at 12:00 and music begins at 12:45...
par-newhaven.org
Cuban UN Ambassadors Visit to Connecticut
Perhaps the highest level Cuban diplomatic delegation just visited Connecticut since Fidel Castro stopped at New Haven’s Union Station on his way to Boston in 1959. On September 9 and 10, Cuban United Nations Ambassadors Pedro Luis Pedroso and Yuri A. Gala made the extraordinary trip to Connecticut to celebrate the passage of two resolutions by two major city councils that call on the United States to end its illegal 62-year blockade of Cuba.
