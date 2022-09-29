ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Ian’s a hurricane again on path for South Carolina landfall

Ian is a hurricane again, and it’s headed for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said that Ian had restrengthened and was a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds as of Thursday night. Forecasters warned that Ian could bring “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” to the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hurricane Ian grows into powerful Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it bears down on Florida, potentially bringing more than 10 feet of life-threatening storm surge and intense winds and rainfall. The hurricane, which has maximum sustained winds of more than 150 miles per hour, is set to make landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden will tour Florida, Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to view the damage caused by a pair of destructive hurricanes, the White House announced late Saturday. Biden will fly to Puerto Rico on Monday to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, and then will head to Florida to view the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, The Washington Post reported. First lady Jill Biden will accompany the president for both visits, the newspaper reported.
FLORIDA STATE

