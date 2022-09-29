ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Flight Crew Departs Houston, Bound for Florida

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 crewmembers have departed Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and are en route to the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission specialists Koichi Wakata, of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX

