houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
United Airlines cuts Houston international flight as it trims schedule
The Chicago-based carrier is dropping four cities from its network as part of a 12-route readjustment.
NASA
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Flight Crew Departs Houston, Bound for Florida
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 crewmembers have departed Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and are en route to the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission specialists Koichi Wakata, of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and...
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
Dangerous laser pointer aimed at ABC13's SkyEye while flying above traffic in southeast Houston
Lasers can bring down aircraft because they can disorient and temporarily blind the pilot. Last year, a man was arrested for shining a laser at planes near Hobby Airport.
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
KHOU
Two Houston doctors nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for work on COVID vaccine
HOUSTON — Houston is living up to its reputation as the medical capital of the world. Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have helped to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine that's been approved for emergency authorization in Indonesia. The two Houston-based doctors who helped develop the...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Texas man sets fire to his pickup truck outside of a Buc-ee's in Freeport
Not your average Buc-ee's pit stop.
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
