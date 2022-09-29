Texas sends illegal migrants to new city, fallen Marine’s final heroic act in Kabul and more top headlines

Read full article on original website
'Blacklisted' Afghan interpreters were disqualified from U.S. visas. Now they're in hiding
The U.S. exit left thousands of Afghans in danger who say they were "blacklisted" and ineligible for visas despite having aided the United States.
They’re Back: Ultraconservative Supreme Court Justices Hearing Cases Again This Week
The court’s conservative supermajority returns on Oct. 3 with affirmative action and voting rights squarely in its sights.
Biden will tour Florida, Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to view the damage caused by a pair of destructive hurricanes, the White House announced late Saturday. Biden will fly to Puerto Rico on Monday to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, and then will head to Florida to view the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, The Washington Post reported. First lady Jill Biden will accompany the president for both visits, the newspaper reported.
'Chaotic' Russian military incapable of operating on a nuclear battlefield in its current state, says war think tank
Russia's troops "could not function in a nuclear environment," The Institute for the Study of War said, because its military is in a chaotic state.
Letters to the editor for Oct. 2
Writers question CRT definition, object to Jay Ambrose abortion column, alert readers to Republican proposals in Congress, and thank military for their service.
The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj review – secrets and spies
On the same spring day in 1946 that Winston Churchill made a speech coining the phrases “special relationship” and “iron curtain”, another historic event that would help to shape the next 75 years took place. A secret pact was signed between the UK and the US, a formal agreement to share intelligence in order to combat the Soviet threat.
How The Size of Each State’s Police Force Changed in the Last Year
In the wake of several high-profile police brutality cases, law enforcement has come under intense scrutiny in the United States. Outrage, particularly over the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer, erroded trust in the justice system, sending public confidence in police to a record low, according to a Gallup poll. Many communities […]
Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine
Pope Francis has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin. Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces....
