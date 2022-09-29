Other Views: The GOP's 'Commitment to America' is a list of platitudes, not plans

To the editor — Our current inflation seems to be blamed on Biden, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and whatever else can be thought of. But prior to every inflation that I’ve observed since the early '70s there’s always been a minimum wage increase that, if my memory serves me correctly, was at the very most $1.50 per hour until a few years ago. Then it went up from approximately $7.75 per hour to $15-plus per hour.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO