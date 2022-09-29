Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
SEATTLE - Today, Washington is one step closer to drastically reducing the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global climate change, as the Department of Ecology finalizes regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program. Under the Climate Commitment Act passed by the Washington Legislature in 2021, Ecology is required to...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry system transitioning to hybrid electric
Washington State Ferries (WSF) is embarking on an ambitious initiative to begin the transition to an emission-free fleet through a hybrid electric ferry system. Currently, WSF operates the largest ferry system in the United States. It is also the biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions of any state agency in Washington, burning 19 million gallons of diesel fuel to support 24 million passengers every year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report discovers troubling gap between BIPOC, white homeowners in Washington state
More than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in Washington state, according to a recently published report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group (HDWG), with the support of The Department of Commerce. “The big takeaway is that...
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Leaders have to keep housing atop the priority list
You don’t need a real estate license to understand the crisis: Housing costs are soaring in the Yakima Valley. Rents are eye-popping. Home prices are outrageous — and interest rates on housing loans have more than doubled in the past few months. There’s no end in sight, either....
Chronicle
Pacific County Cannabis Company Enters Settlement With Liquor and Cannabis Control Board
A settlement agreement with Raymond cannabis processor Unicorn Brands LLC was approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) on Tuesday. The settlement ends a year-long investigation for creating synthetically-derived THC from hemp and distributing it into the state-regulated cannabis market. “This was an important case about the integrity of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
‘Its fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023
TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
Washington State Begins Steps to Bump Minority Home-Ownership to the Same Level at Whites
OLYMPIA - A study commissioned by the state of Washington says Black, Indigenous, and people of color would need to buy more than 140,000 houses in the state to achieve parity with white homeownership on a percentage basis. “Homeownership is the primary way most households build wealth, and yet access...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
Washington state enhanced driver's license fees increase Oct. 1
SEATTLE — The fee for an enhanced driver's license or ID will increase Saturday, Oct. 1 to help fund the state's nearly $17 billion transportation package "Move Ahead Washington" which was signed into law earlier this year. Here's what you need to know about the increased fees. Washington state...
FOX 11 and 41
Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm project proposal still up in the air as controversy continues
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project aims to provide renewable energy, create jobs and bring in more money to the surrounding communities. The farm could have up to 244 wind turbines stretching about 24 miles from Finley to Kiona. Only living about a mile away...
KOMO News
Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
‘I feel anger and despair’: Selah families with PFAS-contaminated wells living off of bottled water
SELAH, Wash. — For years, the Yakima Training Center used a firefighting foam containing a group of chemicals called PFAS, which at high levels in drinking water, can cause long-term health problems like cancer, high cholesterol or fertility issues. Over the past year, U.S. Army officials have had 300...
Homeless service workers in Washington may qualify for up to $4,000 in relief
WASHINGTON - Homelessness is a challenge for communities all across the country and Washington state. The root causes are as complex as the solutions, but workforce shortages are a big factor in many places. As with so many other sectors, it’s been hard for homeless service providers to recruit and retain workers. These are the individuals who work directly with people experiencing homelessness to connect them to services and who staff shelters and housing facilities.
rentonreporter.com
Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners
In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
Comments / 0