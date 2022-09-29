ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Community Corp of Santa Monica Holds Ribbon Cutting for Pacific Landing Affordable Housing Development

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street. Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Developer Plans 136 Units of Housing Near Expo-Bundy Station

A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if the plans that Carmel Partners have in store are approved. The plans were submitted recently to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning and would replace six single-family homes currently across the street from Expo/Bundy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Man Charged for Setting Fires Behind Seven Santa Monica Businesses

A man faces charges for seven counts of arson for setting fires behind several Santa Monica businesses. On September 26, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. This comes after Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents in the city.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t. Column: City Council Endorsements

Editor’s note: These following endorsements should not be attributed to the Santa Monica Mirror. They are the opinion of Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow, a group of columnists who are not affiliated with the Santa Monica Mirror’s editorial staff. The November elections are nearly upon us....
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

LA Metro Lifts Mask Mandate

As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

