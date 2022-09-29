Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
Community Corp of Santa Monica Holds Ribbon Cutting for Pacific Landing Affordable Housing Development
Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street. Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.
Santa Monica Mirror
City Officials Considering Spending $29 Million to Replace Santa Monica Pier Bridge
City of Santa Monica releases EIR For Santa Monica Pier bridge replacement. The City of Santa Monica is considering spending $29 million to replace the bridge connecting the Santa Monica Pier to Ocean Avenue. The Environmental Impact Report and Environmental Assessment concerning the proposed Santa Monica Pier Bridge replacement has...
Santa Monica Mirror
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop.
Santa Monica Mirror
Developer Plans 136 Units of Housing Near Expo-Bundy Station
A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if the plans that Carmel Partners have in store are approved. The plans were submitted recently to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning and would replace six single-family homes currently across the street from Expo/Bundy.
Santa Monica Mirror
Man Charged for Setting Fires Behind Seven Santa Monica Businesses
A man faces charges for seven counts of arson for setting fires behind several Santa Monica businesses. On September 26, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. This comes after Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents in the city.
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t. Column: City Council Endorsements
Editor’s note: These following endorsements should not be attributed to the Santa Monica Mirror. They are the opinion of Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow, a group of columnists who are not affiliated with the Santa Monica Mirror’s editorial staff. The November elections are nearly upon us....
Santa Monica Mirror
LA Metro Lifts Mask Mandate
As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
