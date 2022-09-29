ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rangers enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end a four-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles has a 72-86 record overall and a 39-41 record in home games. The Angels are 39-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is 109-48 overall and 55-21 at home. The Dodgers have gone 82-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Manny Machado
Jurickson Profar
Freddie Freeman
Joe Musgrove
Steven Wilson
Tommy Kahnle
Mookie Betts
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Drury
ABC7 Los Angeles

Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak

LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Reach 110 Wins By Walking To Comeback Against Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Colorado Rockies but it was an abundance of walks that led to a 6-4 comeback that extended their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers became the first National League team with 110 wins since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates, though the result didn’t have much impact as they have already clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Oklahoma City Dodgers close out season on a high note

The Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City did not have the final seasonal result they wanted, missing out on the playoffs by one game. But after getting eliminated on Saturday in El Paso, Oklahoma City won their final four games, ending at home with a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) on Wednesday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

