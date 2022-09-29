Read full article on original website
Dodgers top Rockies 6-4, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Jaime Jarrín’s celebration, Clayton Kershaw, Nick Frasso
On the day Dodgers broadcast Jaime Jarrín will be honored at Dodger Stadium during his final regular season series calling games after 64 years, here’s another story about the Hall of Famer. Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times wrote about how Jarrín’s sense of duty, and his...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Jokes About Winning Matchup With Manny Machado
The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the San Diego Padres in the middle game of the series at Petco Park for a 1-0 victory in 10 innings, and not to be lost were important battles between Julio Urías and Manny Machado. Heading into the matchup, Machado was batting .304/.333/.826 with...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rangers enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak
LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end a four-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles has a 72-86 record overall and a 39-41 record in home games. The Angels are 39-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Shohei Ohtani to make $30 million in 2023, record amount for arbitration-eligible player
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar's final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series
Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak
LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is 109-48 overall and 55-21 at home. The Dodgers have gone 82-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak
LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
Dodgers defeat Rockies on big night for Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman
The Dodgers honor legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman wins a prestigious team award before a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Reach 110 Wins By Walking To Comeback Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Colorado Rockies but it was an abundance of walks that led to a 6-4 comeback that extended their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers became the first National League team with 110 wins since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates, though the result didn’t have much impact as they have already clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.
True Blue LA
Oklahoma City Dodgers close out season on a high note
The Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City did not have the final seasonal result they wanted, missing out on the playoffs by one game. But after getting eliminated on Saturday in El Paso, Oklahoma City won their final four games, ending at home with a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) on Wednesday afternoon.
