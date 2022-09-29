The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Colorado Rockies but it was an abundance of walks that led to a 6-4 comeback that extended their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers became the first National League team with 110 wins since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates, though the result didn’t have much impact as they have already clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.

