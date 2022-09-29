Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Lists on This Top Crypto Exchange: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Big Eyes Top Crypto Experts’ Watchlists Alongside Cosmos And Thorchain
Fast and reliable information is a great advantage in the crypto market. It is a privilege that few people enjoy and the secret to many crypto investors’ success. Hence, as a newbie looking to have a profitable market stay, frequenting reliable crypto news sources should be an essential part of your daily routine.
bitcoinist.com
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano
Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments
The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes to Become the Next Big Memecoin After Giveaway Announcement Sways Users From Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Others
Big Eyes (BIG) presale has been making waves all over the cryptocurrency market, especially now when users know the pre-launch stage is the best time to benefit from projects. The developers have made it a lot more attractive with the recent giveaway announcement, which threatens to lure users from rival memecoin communities. In this article, we will review the tokens most likely to suffer from this development, especially Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?
Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
bitcoinist.com
Feed3: Revolutionizing the Meaning of Cryptocurrency Defined by Algorand and Solana
Most cryptocurrencies center their strategies on a decentralized structure that improves communication with users. In this approach, the cryptocurrency community may make decisions for the good of the currency as a whole. The gaming industry, the NFTs region, and Blockchain technology are where its effects are most well-known, although it has spread elsewhere as well. Web 3.0, however, is to blame for this decentralization of systems. Web 3.0, commonly referred to as the third generation internet, is the subsequent iteration of the World Wide Web. It offers a machine-based understanding of data to create a Semantic Web that is data-driven, ultimately giving users a more intelligent and interconnected web experience.
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
NEWSBTC
Better Not Miss Uniglo.io (GLO) ICO As It Is Expected To Outperform Established Projects Like Eos (EOS) And Curve (CRV)
Don’t miss out on the Uniglo ICO as it is expected to outperform established projects like Eos and Curve. GLO’s ICO is currently underway and it is expected to be a success. It is a DeFi project focused on providing a platform for novice and professional investors to get exposure in the blockchain market.
bitcoinist.com
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
bitcoinist.com
LoopNetwork (LOOP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LoopNetwork (LOOP) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a super scalable blockchain supporting powerful DeFi platform, LoopNetwork...
bitcoinist.com
Love Crypto? Then Don’t Move To These 10 Countries
Crypto has been seeing an unprecedented adoption rate in recent times, but not every part of the country has been welcoming to this industry. A lot of governments have been resistant to the adoption of crypto, even when residents have expressed wanting to be a part of it. So for all of the crypto lovers out there, while you look at the best countries to visit in terms of crypto adoption, here are the top 10 countries that have a lot of catching up to do.
bitcoinist.com
What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million
The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
bitcoinist.com
What Will The Ethereum Merge Bring To On-Blockchain Projects Like Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu?
One of the biggest stories in crypto in recent months has been the development and launch of The Merge, which saw blockchain giant Ethereum move from the Proof-of-Work validation system to Proof-of-Stake. But what does The Merge mean for projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, like Big Eyes Coin and...
