weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 07:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 03/02 PM 5.2 2.7 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.2 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.6 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex and Mathews Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach; York WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Norfolk/Portsmouth, York and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Virginia Beach. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Inland Worcester WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
