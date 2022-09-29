ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says

Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?

Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Has A Bright Future As People Lose Faith In Central Banks, Billionaire Says

Crypto is making a positive noise as more people lose faith in central banks, Billionaire hedge fund investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. Druckenmiller is confident with the comeback of crypto, especially with the recent condition of the global economy as the world is combating both recession and inflation. Druckenmiller was recently...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Reshuffle Looms As Treasury Secretary Leaves Soon – Will It Impact Crypto?

Biden’s administrative team is about to get shuffled as the Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen leaves after midterm, the shuffle might mean a positive turn for Crypto since Yellen was an anti-crypto advocate. Yellen previously made several negative comments and advised against crypto adoptions. Although no one knows why Yellen...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Arizona State
bitcoinist.com

The Case Against CBDCs In A Capitalist Society: Banks Won’t Be Happy

The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s report on CBDCs makes a strong case for why the US should reject a centrally issued version of the dollar. Bitcoinist covered that already. This time, we’ll focus on the reasons why The Bitcoin Policy Institute thinks CBDCs don’t make sense and are not practical for capitalist societies. The main argument is that a CBDC would obsolete banks, and banks won’t allow that. So, the question is, how influential are banks in state policy?
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Love Crypto? Then Don’t Move To These 10 Countries

Crypto has been seeing an unprecedented adoption rate in recent times, but not every part of the country has been welcoming to this industry. A lot of governments have been resistant to the adoption of crypto, even when residents have expressed wanting to be a part of it. So for all of the crypto lovers out there, while you look at the best countries to visit in terms of crypto adoption, here are the top 10 countries that have a lot of catching up to do.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Natalie Brunell
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

BIS Sets Up To Explore CBDC With The Central Banks Of Sweden, Israel And Norway

One of the most notable features of cryptocurrency is its ability to enable instant cross-border payments, which has attracted a widening number of territories so far. Around 105 countries have tapped the technology, with some currently in the final stages of launching their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs), like China. Others, like Sweden and Israel, are testing the prototypes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Privacy Rights#Inflation Hedge#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Web3 Investment#Web3 Policy#American#Republican#Btc
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Bags Crucial Win In SEC Case; XRP Soars 15% After The Decision

Ripple chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse, stated in July that the crypto company will relocate if it loses its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Well, it looks like Garlinghouse will just have to stay put and not go anywhere. Ripple has just won a major victory...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy