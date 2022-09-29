Effective: 2022-10-02 07:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 03/02 PM 5.2 2.7 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.2 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.6 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO