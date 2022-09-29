Effective: 2022-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach; York WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Norfolk/Portsmouth, York and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Virginia Beach. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

YORK COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO