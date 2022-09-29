Effective: 2022-10-02 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

