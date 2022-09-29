ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'It Definitely Makes My Job A Lot Easier' - Liverpool Football Club ED&I Boss Praises Staff Impact

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ59Q_0iEn1Psp00

Liverpool Football Club's senior equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) manager Rishi Jain on the positive impact Jurgen Klopp and the players have on various ongoing campaigns.

Liverpool Football Club's equality, diversity and inclusion manager Rishi Jain has been speaking out on the huge impact Jurgen Klopp and fellow Reds players have on a number of campaigns within the club.

“Jürgen wears his rainbow laces more often than not these days, he just leaves them in his shoes, and that is brilliant," Jain tells Liverpoolfc.com .

"It definitely makes my job a lot easier when you’ve got someone like him and Jordan [Henderson] , and the players and the manager across the women’s team as well, who all speak so well and are such great advocates for inclusion.

“But actually, for any of our supporters from the LGBT+ community, you do not get a bigger ally than Jürgen Klopp," added Jain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDg6J_0iEn1Psp00

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"Then Jordan doubles down on the message as club captain, which is incredible, and then we see pretty much all of the women’s team doing exactly the same.

“It really is a unified message around ED&I. That’s what I think sets us apart from other clubs and other organisations, that we’ve got men’s and women’s players and managers all recognising and championing our shared values.

“Then that is backed up by the great work of LFC Foundation in the community. It is the entire club saying: ‘This is what we are all about, this is us, these are our values.’ You can’t help but be proud to be part of it.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Jurgen Klopp
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'Unbelievable', 'strange' and 'frustrating' - is VAR letting Premier League down?

The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Reds#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Liverpool Football Club#Ed I#Liverpoolfc Com#Pa Images Sipa Usa#Lfc Foundation
ESPN

Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs

Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
MLS
BBC

Why squad depth could be critical on derby day

This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. C﻿ity will be without John Stones, and they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy