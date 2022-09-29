ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Juventus Could Reduce Asking Price For On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Arthur Melo

 2 days ago

Brazilian's release clause could be lowered by Juventus according to a report.

Liverpool signed midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

This was the Reds' response to a crippling injury crisis with the hamstring injury to skipper Jordan Henderson seen as the tipping point.

The Anfield hierarchy agreed the deal with Juventus to take the Brazilian initially for one season but according to Fabrizio Romano , a €37.5million buy option was included as part of the negotiations which could be paid in two installments.

According to calciomercato (via HITC ) however, Juventus may be willing to re-negotiate the release clause should Arthur be a hit at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has only played 13 minutes of first-team action as a substitute in the humiliating 4-1 defeat against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

He has shown a real desire however to get up to speed with his fitness, giving up some time off to play for Barry Lewtas's under-21s in the Premier League 2 and Papa John's Trophy.

Jurgen Klopp has a hugely busy fixture schedule coming up with nine games in October alone so it will test the full depth of his squad and that could give Arthur the opportunity he needs.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

