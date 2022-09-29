ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City's Rodrigo & Nathan Ake Make Nations League Semi-Finals

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester City's wealth of internationals all had an active part in the Nations League, with midfielder Rodrigo and defender Nathan Ake progressing into the Semi-Finals with Spain and the Netherlands, respectively

As the final games of the group stages happened over the international break in Europe, Spain and Netherlands joined Italy and Croatia in the competition's semi-finals.

Rodri was in direct competition with his Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva , Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo as they played Portugal in Braga, with La Roja winning 1-0 thanks to a late Alvaro Morata strike which helped them claim the top spot and leapfrogging their hosts.

Rodri shields the ball back to David De Gea as Cristiano Ronaldo tries to get in

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nathan Ake 's and the Netherlands claimed their place in the semi-finals on Sunday evening against Kevin De Bruyne s Belgium side, who failed to score for the first time in the tournament, with Virgil Van Dijk scoring for Louis Van Gaal's rejuvenated team late on in the second half only dropping 2 points throughout the competition.

Manuel Akanji turned out for Switzerland, who finished third in Group A2 behind Spain and Portugal and avoided relegation by beating the Czech Republic 2-1, confirming their opponent's relegation to League B for the next round of the Nations League.

Norway was denied promotion to League A after a 2-0 defeat to Serbia. Erling Haaland wasn't able to breach the solid Serbian defence with it not only costing promotion but also a playoff spot for Euro 2024

Erling Haaland battles with Ivan Ilic in Oslo
Erling Haaland battles with Ivan Ilic in Oslo

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

It was a case of the second place side again taking the final spot with The Norwegians beginning in pole position, but goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic mean Haaland and his teammates had to settle with being runners-up.

