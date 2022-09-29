ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time. Sept 24 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m feeling well and symptom free,” Bourla said in a statement. Bourla, 60, back in August...
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
New study links COVID-19 vaccination to a small, temporary change in menstrual cycles

People who got the COVID-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine. "Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both...
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet

Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
Measuring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine among Japanese internet users through search queries

Using a vaccine concern index based on internet searches on the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from NAIST find that "adverse reaction" searches positively correlate with adoption, which may help online resources encourage vaccination. The study appears in Scientific Reports. Since becoming available, vaccines against COVID-19 have been vital in preventing deaths....
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence

A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients ‘shows autumn wave is under way’

The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 is on a clear upwards trend, in the latest sign a new wave of infections is under way.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on September 28, according to NHS England.This is up 37% from 5,142 a week earlier and the highest figure since August 19.Patient levels topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, after which they started to fall steadily.But this decline came to a halt...
COVID-19 tests will no longer get emergency treatment at the FDA

Since the start of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has signed off on 430 COVID-19 tests through its emergency use authorization powers — rules that let the agency push tests and drugs out the door more quickly during an emergency. Now, over two years later, the agency is backing off that system and will treat most COVID-19 tests just like other medical tests. In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said that most new COVID-19 tests will have to go through the normal, non-emergency test review process.
Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies | Astellas (fezolinetant), Acer Therapeutics (pharmacokinetics)

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 9+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 9+ pipeline drugs in the Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
