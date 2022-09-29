Read full article on original website
Moderna Seeks FDA Approval For Updated COVID-19 Shot For Kids, But Scrambles Supply Challenges
Last week, Moderna Inc MRNA said it asked the FDA to authorize the use of its updated booster shot in children ages 6 to 17. The company expects to complete a request for the use of the booster in children six months through 5 years later this year. But federal...
Phramalive.com
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time. Sept 24 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m feeling well and symptom free,” Bourla said in a statement. Bourla, 60, back in August...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
smithmountainlake.com
New study links COVID-19 vaccination to a small, temporary change in menstrual cycles
People who got the COVID-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine. "Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both...
MedicalXpress
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
MedicalXpress
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
MedicalXpress
Measuring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine among Japanese internet users through search queries
Using a vaccine concern index based on internet searches on the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from NAIST find that "adverse reaction" searches positively correlate with adoption, which may help online resources encourage vaccination. The study appears in Scientific Reports. Since becoming available, vaccines against COVID-19 have been vital in preventing deaths....
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
Covid hospital admissions shot up by half last week, sparking fears of new autumn wave
COVID hospital admissions shot up by half last week in a sure sign of an autumn wave. The number of new patients in England rose to 847 per day last week, from just 574 per day the week before. And the number of positive patients in hospital has risen by...
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients ‘shows autumn wave is under way’
The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 is on a clear upwards trend, in the latest sign a new wave of infections is under way.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on September 28, according to NHS England.This is up 37% from 5,142 a week earlier and the highest figure since August 19.Patient levels topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, after which they started to fall steadily.But this decline came to a halt...
The Verge
COVID-19 tests will no longer get emergency treatment at the FDA
Since the start of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has signed off on 430 COVID-19 tests through its emergency use authorization powers — rules that let the agency push tests and drugs out the door more quickly during an emergency. Now, over two years later, the agency is backing off that system and will treat most COVID-19 tests just like other medical tests. In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said that most new COVID-19 tests will have to go through the normal, non-emergency test review process.
Push for Covid isolation periods and the whole idea of 'public health orders' - to be scrapped altogether
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will be calling for an end to mandatory Covid-19 isolation periods at Anthony Albanese's national cabinet meeting being held on Friday. Australians currently need to isolate for five days after testing positive for the virus. But on Thursday, the premier said it was time Australia moved...
getnews.info
