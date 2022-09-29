Read full article on original website
Oregon “First In Nation” Medicaid Funding
Oregon received federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address inadequate food, housing and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health for people and families struggling to make ends meet. As part of the agreement, the federal government also approved expanded Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage for young children, as well as extended eligibility for youth and adults.
Pandemic SNAP Benefits Continue
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in October. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth
(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest projections and possible paths
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surge and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida...
