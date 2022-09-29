ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

bloomberglaw.com

EY’s Auditing and Consulting Split Is an Investor Protection Win

Earlier this month, Ernst & Young LLP announced an industry-first split of their auditing and consulting functions, dubbed “Project Everest,” a radical move that could completely transform the business model for accounting firms. The split still needs final approval from EY Partners, with a vote slated for later this year.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Deloitte-China Pays $20 Million SEC Fine for Auditor Conduct (2)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. ’s Chinese affiliate will pay a $20 million penalty over. allegations that the firm broke US auditor rules when reviewing some of its clients’ financial statements. The SEC said Thursday that in audits for 2016 to 2018, employees at the Chinese Deloitte affiliate asked...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Drug Price Law to Spur Creative Claims as Industry Readies Fight

Medicare’s drug price negotiations are poised to turn into a legal battle as the government works out rules to implement them and critics eye ways to skirt limits on lawsuits. The Inflation Reduction Act will empower the government to negotiate prices of certain drugs for the first time starting...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Gatsby, the Dollar, and the World Falling Apart: John Authers

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thoughts in the currency market are turning toward the Plaza Hotel. The stately pile at the southeast corner of Central Park has a lasting place in American culture as the scene of Tom Buchanan’s confrontation with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby; in the financial world, it has lasting fame as the place where world finance ministers and central bankers came together in September 1985 to agree on intervening to weaken the dollar against the West German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen. The effect was dramatic (if not as dramatic as Daisy Buchanan’s choice between her husband and her lover):
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

National Cyber Insurance Mulled by Treasury Amid Risk Concern

Treasury follows GAO’s recommendation to tackle cyber insurance. The Treasury Department is seeking feedback on creating a national cyber insurance program to counter catastrophic cyber attacks, concerned that private insurance may not be sufficient. The department’s Federal Insurance Office said Thursday that it is looking for public comments on...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling...
MISSOURI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Legal Operations: From Now to Next at SOLID NYC

The Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption (SOLID) event in New York last week offered a glimpse into the future of legal operations and the rise of the role of Legal Chief of Staff. The conference also hinted at the emergence of a new role in the near future—that of Legal Chief Operating Officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinDesk

Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security

Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

New Partner Guidance in a Recession

With economic uncertainty on the horizon and curtailed lateral movement of partners, law firm leaders are turning their attention back to individual partners and their ability to produce revenue. If the last few years were about working from home and wellness, the next few will shift to a focus on...
ECONOMY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As student aid for the new academic school year has just become available for students, the Biden Administration has now changed the qualifications needed to utilize the student loan forgiveness program. According to the student aid website, as of September 29th, people who have Federal Family Education Loans or Perkins Loans not held by the department of education, The post Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLLEGES
thecentersquare.com

Report: Higher energy prices nationwide tied to government policies

(The Center Square) – Americans are struggling with higher gas and energy prices around the country with some states faring worse than others, a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council shows. The report says “when the government inserts itself into the energy markets, taxpayers foot the bill,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Polluted Communities Need Bigger Role in Settlements, EPA Says

The EPA is encouraging companies and other defendants accused of air and water pollution, as well as other environmental crimes, to gather input from affected communities about what beneficial projects residents might want as part of a legal deal. That approach marks a shift from the Environmental Protection Agency’s historical...
ENVIRONMENT

