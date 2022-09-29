Read full article on original website
EY’s Auditing and Consulting Split Is an Investor Protection Win
Earlier this month, Ernst & Young LLP announced an industry-first split of their auditing and consulting functions, dubbed “Project Everest,” a radical move that could completely transform the business model for accounting firms. The split still needs final approval from EY Partners, with a vote slated for later this year.
Deloitte-China Pays $20 Million SEC Fine for Auditor Conduct (2)
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. ’s Chinese affiliate will pay a $20 million penalty over. allegations that the firm broke US auditor rules when reviewing some of its clients’ financial statements. The SEC said Thursday that in audits for 2016 to 2018, employees at the Chinese Deloitte affiliate asked...
Drug Price Law to Spur Creative Claims as Industry Readies Fight
Medicare’s drug price negotiations are poised to turn into a legal battle as the government works out rules to implement them and critics eye ways to skirt limits on lawsuits. The Inflation Reduction Act will empower the government to negotiate prices of certain drugs for the first time starting...
Gatsby, the Dollar, and the World Falling Apart: John Authers
To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thoughts in the currency market are turning toward the Plaza Hotel. The stately pile at the southeast corner of Central Park has a lasting place in American culture as the scene of Tom Buchanan’s confrontation with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby; in the financial world, it has lasting fame as the place where world finance ministers and central bankers came together in September 1985 to agree on intervening to weaken the dollar against the West German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen. The effect was dramatic (if not as dramatic as Daisy Buchanan’s choice between her husband and her lover):
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals
NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
National Cyber Insurance Mulled by Treasury Amid Risk Concern
Treasury follows GAO’s recommendation to tackle cyber insurance. The Treasury Department is seeking feedback on creating a national cyber insurance program to counter catastrophic cyber attacks, concerned that private insurance may not be sufficient. The department’s Federal Insurance Office said Thursday that it is looking for public comments on...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling...
ANALYSIS: Legal Operations: From Now to Next at SOLID NYC
The Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption (SOLID) event in New York last week offered a glimpse into the future of legal operations and the rise of the role of Legal Chief of Staff. The conference also hinted at the emergence of a new role in the near future—that of Legal Chief Operating Officer.
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
New Partner Guidance in a Recession
With economic uncertainty on the horizon and curtailed lateral movement of partners, law firm leaders are turning their attention back to individual partners and their ability to produce revenue. If the last few years were about working from home and wellness, the next few will shift to a focus on...
Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As student aid for the new academic school year has just become available for students, the Biden Administration has now changed the qualifications needed to utilize the student loan forgiveness program. According to the student aid website, as of September 29th, people who have Federal Family Education Loans or Perkins Loans not held by the department of education, The post Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Report: Higher energy prices nationwide tied to government policies
(The Center Square) – Americans are struggling with higher gas and energy prices around the country with some states faring worse than others, a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council shows. The report says “when the government inserts itself into the energy markets, taxpayers foot the bill,”...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
Polluted Communities Need Bigger Role in Settlements, EPA Says
The EPA is encouraging companies and other defendants accused of air and water pollution, as well as other environmental crimes, to gather input from affected communities about what beneficial projects residents might want as part of a legal deal. That approach marks a shift from the Environmental Protection Agency’s historical...
