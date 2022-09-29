Read full article on original website
IMPD investigating overnight shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two overnight shootings that left one person dead and at least 3 wounded Sunday. Just before 2 a.m., East District officers were called to 2725 East Michigan Street near the intersection of Rural Street on a report of a person shot. Officers found a woman on the sidewalk who appeared to be shot.
Fox 59
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
Juvenile shot, shows up at fire station on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile who had been shot, showed up at a southwest Indianapolis fire station on Saturday. Officers were called at around 6 p.m. to the Decatur Township Fire Department, located at 5410 S. High School Road, on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
Man dies after 3 shot at barbershop on east side; 2 detained for questioning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died, a woman was in critical condition and another man was stable after a shooting Friday afternoon at a barbershop, Indianapolis police say. Also, two people were detained at the crime scene for questioning. An officer from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was...
Fox 59
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting inside a barber shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD said an officer was patrolling the area of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue when...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
Fox 59
Woman in critical condition after hit by IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side. Just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of 38th and Emerson Avenue, a woman was crossing 38th street when she was hit by an IndyGo bus.
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
Fox 59
1 killed in overnight crash on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets. According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and...
Fox 59
1 dead, 3 hurt after hit-and-run led to police chase, vehicle fire
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run led to a police chase and ended in a fatal crash and vehicle fire early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side.
Fox 59
Man arrested for murder exactly three years after deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
1 killed in crash on Indy's north side after driver runs past stop sign
A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the Indianapolis' north side after another person drove through a stop sign and struck with their vehicle, police say.
Fox 59
21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
Fox 59
Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
North Split lane changes coming Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Fox 59
Neighbors on edge after Irvington home shot at 4 times in 2 months
INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time in less than two months, neighbors say someone has driven through an Irvington neighborhood and fired shots at a home. The most recent incident happened about a week ago and people who live in that area said they’re terrified. “He just comes...
californiaexaminer.net
Woman In Severe Condition, Suspect Killed After Plant Shooting In Indiana
A lady was shot in the head outside of a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana on Monday, and she remained in serious condition on Tuesday. The alleged shooter’s body was subsequently discovered close by. According to Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department, Mindy L. Donovan, 36, was...
WISH-TV
Police release video of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash with school bus
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department released video Wednesday of the vehicle that left the scene after causing a crash with two school buses on U.S. 31. Officers say the vehicle appears to be a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer. The crash happened Sept. 16 around 3 p.m. on...
Westbound traffic on I-70 to shift amid ongoing North Split project
Starting in October, westbound traffic on Interstate 70 at the site of the North Split project will be shifted across the median to the new flyover bridge.
