ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Delaware State
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman in critical condition after hit by IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side. Just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of 38th and Emerson Avenue, a woman was crossing 38th street when she was hit by an IndyGo bus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Eskenazi Hospital
Fox 59

1 killed in overnight crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets. According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 59

21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

North Split lane changes coming Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy