INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO