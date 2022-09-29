Read full article on original website
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
thenewjournalandguide.com
African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School
This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.
cardinalnews.org
Price of new school in Halifax goes up $16.5 million; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. No decision yet on whether Martinsville should demolish the Paradise Inn. — Martinsville Bulletin. Price of new Halifax County high school goes up by $16.5 million. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian and South Boston News &...
WSLS
VMI’s highest honor to be awarded to General Peay, former superintendent of 17 years
LEXINGTON, Va. – A man has been chosen by VMI to receive their highest honor for a life of dedication and leadership. Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III won all of the Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors’ votes, and was chosen to be awarded the school’s highest honor, the New Market Medal, VMI said.
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
WSLS
Grant program to provide funding to local teachers
The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother
COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville preps for remnants of Ian
City of Danville departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph, for much of the weekend. The periods of rain...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
WDBJ7.com
Coach Askew honored before Cave Spring vs. William Byrd football game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring High School community is mourning coach Chris Askew, who passed away Monday. At Friday night’s Cave Spring High School vs. William Byrd High School football game, the community came together for a moment of silence. “The Cave Spring community has been...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
Virginia Business
Valley views attract scenic train tours
The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
Virginia construction worker wins $2 million on Lottery ticket without ever leaving the store
James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.
