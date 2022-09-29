ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Education
cardinalnews.org

Price of new school in Halifax goes up $16.5 million; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. No decision yet on whether Martinsville should demolish the Paradise Inn. — Martinsville Bulletin. Price of new Halifax County high school goes up by $16.5 million. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian and South Boston News &...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Grant program to provide funding to local teachers

The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother

COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
COVINGTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville preps for remnants of Ian

City of Danville departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph, for much of the weekend. The periods of rain...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Coach Askew honored before Cave Spring vs. William Byrd football game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring High School community is mourning coach Chris Askew, who passed away Monday. At Friday night’s Cave Spring High School vs. William Byrd High School football game, the community came together for a moment of silence. “The Cave Spring community has been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season

ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

Valley views attract scenic train tours

The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
STAUNTON, VA

