The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
WNEM
TV5 News Updates: Friday Morning, Sept. 30th
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Flint in "final phase of lead service line replacement
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is entering its final phase of lead service line replacement."We're just going to keep pushing forward every single day until we get all the lines replaced," says Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.The city of Flint and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announces 95% of lead services lines have been replaced in the years long replacement effort. Neeley says the efforts continue to notify Flint residents their lines are in need of replacement."Right now, the last obstacles are some of the most difficult, because we have to get residents to commit...
WNEM
Indoor golf at EE Sports & Arcade
Superintendent Stacey Criner discussed details surrounding a threat made to Alma High School on WNEM TV5 News at 5 p.m. The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center.
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
WNEM
Ok2Say reports increase in tips since December 2021
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. Okay2Say announced reports of planned school attacks and threats topped the list of tips reported since the tragedy. The program allows students to confidentially report tips...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ATL Authentic Jamaican Jerk brings flavorful experience to Flint
FLINT, MI - Angela Thomas Lots was born and raised in Chicago. She moved to Flint five years ago with her husband, who worked at General Motors. Lots wanted to eat at a jerk chicken place in Flint, but her husband told her there weren’t any options. In Chicago,...
WNEM
West Nile Virus confirmed in Saginaw Co. domestic bird
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a domestic animal has been confirmed in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The animal is a 2-month-old sun parakeet. MDARD said the detection of the West Nile...
WNEM
Former TV5 personality, Gene Riley, dies at 94
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Roy Eugene “Gene” Riley, a former TV5 on-air personality, died on Sept. 26. Riley, who worked at TV5 from 1965 through 1975, was 94-years-old. He is survived by his two daughters, three sons, and several other relatives. A memorial service honoring Riley’s life is...
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
WNEM
Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School
The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 30
Garth is available for adoption through the Genesee County Humane Society. A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized.
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Feeding goats and drinking floats at the library
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hundreds of people come to pet farm animals and enjoy Faygo ice cream floats at the Floats with Goats event on Sept. 28, 2022 at the Grace A. Dow Library in Midland.
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
nbc25news.com
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 6 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 6 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Sept. 30. Bay City All Saints 55, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 24. Bay City Central 22, Mount Pleasant 21. Bay City Western 52,...
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
