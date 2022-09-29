ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification

An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Observations confirm model predictions of sea-level change from Greenland melt

Rising sea levels from melting glaciers and ice sheets pose an increasing threat to coastal communities worldwide. A new analysis of high-resolution satellite observations takes a major step forward in assessing this risk by confirming theoretical predictions and computational models of sea-level changes used to forecast climate-change-driven impacts. "Using sea-surface-height...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Marine ice sheets were decisive in acceleration of global warming during the last deglaciation

The intensity and rate of melt during the penultimate ice melting was much higher than previously thought, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications. According to conclusions of the study, in this climate change scenario, the instability of marine-based ice sheets—those that flow directly into the ocean—was instrumental in accelerating global warming.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Guardian

Earth is under threat, yet you would scarcely know it

What is salient is not important. What is important is not salient. Most of the time, most of the media obsess over issues of mind-numbing triviality. Much of the world’s political journalism is little more than court gossip: who’s in, who’s out, who said what to whom. At the same time, issues of immense, even existential importance are largely or entirely ignored.
SCIENCE
Freethink

World’s first cloned arctic wolf is now 100 days old

Chinese researchers have created the world’s first cloned Arctic wolf — an achievement that could help save other species from extinction and ensure the biodiversity of our planet. Why it matters: Scottish scientists proved back in 1996 that it was possible to clone a mammal using a cell...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Polar Bears#Canada#Canadian#Polar Bear International#American#Afp
Phys.org

Deteriorating safety on frozen lakes in a warming world

Millions of international viewers enjoyed watching the reality TV show "Ice Road Truckers," in which experienced truck drivers were expected to master scary challenges, such as transporting heavy supplies across frozen lakes in the remote Arctic. According to a new study by an international team of climate and lake scientists and published in the journal Earth's Future, crossing frozen lakes with heavy trucks may soon be a matter of the past.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Pacific Ocean set to make way for world's next supercontinent

New Curtin University-led research has found that the world's next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. Published in National Science Review, the research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms and found that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the "young" oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Report calls for Indigenous Peoples' knowledge to be included in climate policy

A new report highlights how recognizing Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' knowledge systems could do more to address climate change than many current approaches. It also argues for ensuring the full and equitable inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and local communities within policy processes. The report, published as a white paper,...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints

When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life

Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Wave sensors deployed to improve hurricane forecasts

Researchers dropped technology developed at the University of Washington off the coast of Florida on Monday to measure ocean waves in the path of Hurricane Ian. The test is one part of a broad effort to improve forecasts for these fast-moving and deadly systems. The team, including Jacob Davis, a...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Study shows cabernet grapes can survive climate change

Exposing wine grapes to sunlight was the key to making a good quality cabernet. But even the toughest grapes may not withstand the extreme heat that comes with climate change. Too much heat, like California has experienced with recent heat waves, can lead to jarringly jam-like wines that are high in alcohol and sugar and lacking in acidity.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy