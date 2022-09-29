Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification
An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
Phys.org
Observations confirm model predictions of sea-level change from Greenland melt
Rising sea levels from melting glaciers and ice sheets pose an increasing threat to coastal communities worldwide. A new analysis of high-resolution satellite observations takes a major step forward in assessing this risk by confirming theoretical predictions and computational models of sea-level changes used to forecast climate-change-driven impacts. "Using sea-surface-height...
Phys.org
Marine ice sheets were decisive in acceleration of global warming during the last deglaciation
The intensity and rate of melt during the penultimate ice melting was much higher than previously thought, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications. According to conclusions of the study, in this climate change scenario, the instability of marine-based ice sheets—those that flow directly into the ocean—was instrumental in accelerating global warming.
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
Earth is under threat, yet you would scarcely know it
What is salient is not important. What is important is not salient. Most of the time, most of the media obsess over issues of mind-numbing triviality. Much of the world’s political journalism is little more than court gossip: who’s in, who’s out, who said what to whom. At the same time, issues of immense, even existential importance are largely or entirely ignored.
Freethink
World’s first cloned arctic wolf is now 100 days old
Chinese researchers have created the world’s first cloned Arctic wolf — an achievement that could help save other species from extinction and ensure the biodiversity of our planet. Why it matters: Scottish scientists proved back in 1996 that it was possible to clone a mammal using a cell...
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Phys.org
Deteriorating safety on frozen lakes in a warming world
Millions of international viewers enjoyed watching the reality TV show "Ice Road Truckers," in which experienced truck drivers were expected to master scary challenges, such as transporting heavy supplies across frozen lakes in the remote Arctic. According to a new study by an international team of climate and lake scientists and published in the journal Earth's Future, crossing frozen lakes with heavy trucks may soon be a matter of the past.
Phys.org
Pacific Ocean set to make way for world's next supercontinent
New Curtin University-led research has found that the world's next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. Published in National Science Review, the research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms and found that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the "young" oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans.
Satellite images show a plume of methane erupting from the leaking Nord Stream pipelines - take a look
Analysis by the International Methane Emissions Observatory and the Universitat Politècnica de València found the plume has a radius of 520 meters.
Phys.org
Report calls for Indigenous Peoples' knowledge to be included in climate policy
A new report highlights how recognizing Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' knowledge systems could do more to address climate change than many current approaches. It also argues for ensuring the full and equitable inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and local communities within policy processes. The report, published as a white paper,...
Phys.org
Shifting ocean currents are pushing more and more heat into the Southern Hemisphere's cooler waters
The oceans absorb of all extra heat trapped by the emissions we've produced by burning fossil fuels. This heat is enormous. It's as if we exploded an atom bomb underwater, every second of every day. The ocean isn't warming at the same rate everywhere. We know the heat is concentrated...
Phys.org
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
Phys.org
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
Phys.org
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
Phys.org
Wave sensors deployed to improve hurricane forecasts
Researchers dropped technology developed at the University of Washington off the coast of Florida on Monday to measure ocean waves in the path of Hurricane Ian. The test is one part of a broad effort to improve forecasts for these fast-moving and deadly systems. The team, including Jacob Davis, a...
Phys.org
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties...
NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space
Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.
Phys.org
Study shows cabernet grapes can survive climate change
Exposing wine grapes to sunlight was the key to making a good quality cabernet. But even the toughest grapes may not withstand the extreme heat that comes with climate change. Too much heat, like California has experienced with recent heat waves, can lead to jarringly jam-like wines that are high in alcohol and sugar and lacking in acidity.
