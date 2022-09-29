Read full article on original website
Related
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Phys.org
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material
Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
Tesla robot slowly walks on stage at AI Day
Tesla revealed on Friday a prototype of a humanoid robot that it says could be a future product for the automaker.
Phys.org
Discovery of new nanowire assembly process could enable more powerful computer chips
Researchers from Oxford University's Department of Materials have developed a technique to precisely manipulate and place nanowires with sub-micron accuracy. This discovery could accelerate the development of even smaller and more powerful computer chips. In a newly published study, a team of researchers in Oxford University's Department of Materials led...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics
Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities represent an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing light-matter interaction. It lays the foundations for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive sensing, nonlinear optics and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index both in the core and cladding. The light field is confined in the cavity through the total internal reflection (TIR) and enhanced through constructive interference. The ultrahigh-Q factor has been realized in various dielectric WGM cavities with a large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
'Doomsday glacier' the size of Florida hanging on 'by its fingernails': Scientists
A glacier in Antarctica that is predicted to melt rapidly over the coming years has prompted widespread concerns among scientists who say its collapse would cause significant risks to global sea levels.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
IFLScience
First Aftermath Images Of NASA's Daring DART Asteroid Crash Released
Fresh satellite images have been released showing before and after shots of NASA’s DART mission that successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid over 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) deep into space. The Italian Space Agency has released its first images from the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Comments / 0