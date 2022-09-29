ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler

Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material

Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
Discovery of new nanowire assembly process could enable more powerful computer chips

Researchers from Oxford University's Department of Materials have developed a technique to precisely manipulate and place nanowires with sub-micron accuracy. This discovery could accelerate the development of even smaller and more powerful computer chips. In a newly published study, a team of researchers in Oxford University's Department of Materials led...
Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics

Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities represent an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing light-matter interaction. It lays the foundations for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive sensing, nonlinear optics and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index both in the core and cladding. The light field is confined in the cavity through the total internal reflection (TIR) and enhanced through constructive interference. The ultrahigh-Q factor has been realized in various dielectric WGM cavities with a large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
