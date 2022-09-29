Read full article on original website
Related
wfuv.org
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina, flooding...
By — Hurricane Ian is creating chaos along the South Carolina shore, where it made landfall south of Georgetown as a Category 1 storm Friday afternoon. The town is about 60 miles north of Charleston. As it arrived, Ian was flooding beach areas and residential neighborhoods with storm surges...
wfuv.org
Ian could become a hurricane again before hitting the...
By — Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it could regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Some slight...
wfuv.org
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
By — Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape afterHurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
Comments / 0