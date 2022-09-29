Read full article on original website
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,142 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 28. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Sussex County reports 306 new COVID-19 cases; 1 additional death
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, September 23 to Friday, September 30 there were 306 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 43,232 and total deaths is at 516:. Andover Borough-146 and 0...
One hospitalized after 2 tractor-trailers collide on I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was hospitalized after a double tractor-trailer collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township, Slota siad.
lafayettestudentnews.com
A cat cafe consignment shop? You’ve got to be kitten me!
Students who aren’t allowed to keep pets in their dorms can get their fix of fluffy friends at Project Paw instead. For just $10, patrons can cuddle with cats, enjoy snacks and — best of all — know that their money is going toward a great cause.
Sayreville man who went missing found safely
Jonathan Misak was spotted Friday night in Old Bridge near Schmidt's Farm and was seen on surveillance video the day he disappeared.
Hunterdon County Sheriff warns senior community about new sophisticated scams
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon Count Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scam campaigns that are targeting all members of the public. Sheriff Brown recently held an information session to nearly 90 seniors in Milford at St. Edward’s Church Parish Center about...
Morris County Sheriff recognizes employee achievements
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections and Bureau of Law Enforcement attended the 2022 annual Medals Day Ceremony held at the Morris County Park Commission’s Frelinghuysen Arboretum on September 28. “I am very thankful for the great work you...
Pike County child reported missing
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
This is known as the most haunted road in New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Fall comes alive Oct. 1 at epic New Jersey festival
Veggies on a stick. Gourmet hot dogs. Pumpkin ice cream drizzled with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glaze. Mini hay bales and handmade whiskey barrel cutting boards. Local bands. Vendors. Fun stuff for kids to do. Yes, fall is coming to life in my town of Flemington with the...
One of the most historic sites in NJ also one of the most haunted
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Monroe County hospitals split on visitor masking policy
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has urged everyone to wear a mask, but now officials are easing recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes. It's something Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's, says is...
Recycling Program Update
You probably have noticed some areas of Hillsborough have two large, rectangular recycling bins, while other areas still have the original blue, round bins. All of Somerset County will eventually be switching to the large, rectangular bins, but the county is phasing them in based on the availability of the new trucks required to empty these containers. If your neighborhood still has blue bins, this means that the recycling truck that picks up your recycling has not been replaced with a newer truck yet, but it will. Once a new truck is available for your area, the county will deliver the new rectangular bins to your property, free of charge. If you have more recycling than can fit into the containers and need an additional one, you may purchase additional containers from the Somerset County Recycling Center for $42.
Woosamonsa historic house gutted by fire
The Walker house, an historic structure on Woosamonsa Road in Hopewell Township, burned to the ground early this morning. The structure was unoccupied as the property was recently purchased by Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space as part of its network of trails through the Valley. According to a statement...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis
A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say
BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
