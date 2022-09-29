ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Truss insists mini-budget is the ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aItkH_0iEmwLWw00

Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted the Government’s tax-cutting measures are the “right plan” in the face of rising energy bills and to get the economy growing despite market turmoil sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

In her first public comments since the mini-budget market chaos, Ms Truss defended Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s measures, insisting “urgent action” was needed, although she admitted the Government’s decisions have been “controversial”.

The Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds: “We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.

“Of course that means taking controversial and difficult decisions but I am prepared to do that as Prime Minister because what is important to me is that we get our economy moving, we make sure that people are able to get through this winter and we are prepared to do what it takes to make that happen.”

She said the mini-budget was the “right plan”, in spite of mounting calls – including from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – for a U-turn on some of the policies announced last Friday after the pound sunk to a record low against the US dollar on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market, which threatened to spark the collapse of some UK pension funds.

The FTSE 100 Index has also been hit by marked volatility amid the bond sell-off and wider global recession fears, falling by nearly 2% in early trading on Thursday after a rollercoaster ride on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Bank of America breaks down the brutal reality of the European energy crisis and warns against a ‘false sense of security’

Seven months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis continues to roil Europe. Things might only get worse from here. In a global research note by Bank of America released Friday, analysts warned that higher storage levels of gas in Europe still might not be enough to hold the continent over in the cold months ahead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
msn.com

Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal

The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions would rise in line with inflation.The Prime Minister declined to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation, as millions feel the pain of the soaring costs of energy and food.Ms Truss defended plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the nation’s wealthiest as part of her controversial £45 billion package of tax cuts, but did not rule out cuts to public services.She was clear that pensions will rise in line with inflation, saying she has “committed to the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Dollar#Imf#Mini#Uk#Bbc Radio#The Bank Of England#Bank
The Independent

Liz Truss says poor government communication is to blame for mini-Budget market chaos

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication on the part of the government for the market chaos caused by the mini-Budget announcement.“I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” the prime minister told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.Ms Truss then continued to say: “I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I have learned from that, and I will make sure that in future we do a better job.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Minister claims upside from weak pound for shops serving high-spending US tourists

A senior member of Liz Truss’s government has said that the fall in the value of the pound is “not all bad”, claiming it has led to a surge in US tourists coming to Britain and spending on luxury goods.Sterling plummeted to an all-time low of $1.03 against the US dollar in the wake of last week’s poorly-received, though it has since rallied to $1.12 after the Bank of England poured £65bn in to stabilise markets.But it remains almost 30 per cent down on its value of $1.42 in the spring of 2021 and around 35 per cent down on...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Tory MPs dismiss critical RSPB campaign as ‘marketing strategy’

Tory MPs have criticised the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), accusing it of using claims of a government attack on nature as a “marketing strategy”. The bird charity, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected conservation organisations, has joined the country’s other largest environment NGOs, including the Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, to condemn mooted plans to create investment zones – which would weaken environment protections – and to get rid of the post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidy.
WORLD
The Independent

Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans

Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.But Tory chairman Jake Berry warned any Conservative who rebelled in a Commons vote on the plans would be turfed out of the parliamentary party, intensifying a row as the party conference began in Birmingham.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Allies defend Kwarteng over Champagne reception following mini-budget

Kwasi Kwarteng has been defended by senior Tories as opponents called for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private Champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier on the evening of September 23 where he was said to have been “egged on” to commit to his plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.The following Sunday, in a BBC TV interview, the Chancellor declared there was “more to come”, a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV seizes on Tucker Carlson claim that US is behind attack on Nord Stream pipeline

Russian state television programmes this week were all too happy to repeat claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the United States may have had a role to play in damaging the Nord Stream pipelines. Carlson stated on his Fox News programme on Tuesday, with no evidence, that US sabatoge could be responsible for damage to the two pipelines running from Russia to Germany. Carlson used a tweet from a Polish EU parliamentarian and a statement made by President Joe Biden in February opposing the activation of the pipeline to suggest that he may have had some...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she was standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.The Prime Minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure, the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.As the Tory conference gets...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy