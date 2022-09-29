Slide 1 of 7: Khloe Kardashian's on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson has been a bit messier than even Khloe's family realized. It turns out Tristan proposed before he impregnated another woman while he and Khloe were still together. According to a new report from Buzzfeed, there were two proposals, the second of which Khloe accepted, meaning she and Tristan were actually engaged when the NBA star's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. That's not how Khloe framed her version of Tristan's marriage proposal history on this week's "The Kardashians," though. In a confessional on the Thursday (Sept. 29) episode, Khloe seemed to say Tristan proposed in December 2020 and she declined. Citing "sources with knowledge of the situation," however, BuzzFeed reported Thursday that Tristan "actually proposed to Khloe for the first time in December 2019 when they weren't officially together." BuzzFeed's source claims Khloe declined at the time, but the stars "revisited the subject of an engagement in February 2021, and this time she accepted." The outlet's insider goes on to say that while the two kept the engagement private, they were, in fact, still engaged up until Tristan's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. Either way, Khloe said on this week's show that she didn't even tell her sisters Tristan had proposed because she was still wary of what was in store for the romance, given Tristan's multiple past cheating incidents. "I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone," Khloe said, "and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family." Ultimately, of course, Khloe and Tristan split, he 'fessed up to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, and the two proceeded with their plans to welcome a sibling for their daughter via surrogate. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy," Khloe said at one point during the Season 2 premiere of the Hulu show. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."Keep reading for more news ...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO