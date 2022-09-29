Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
It gets worse: Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for 9 months when his paternity drama broke, plus more news
Slide 1 of 7: Khloe Kardashian's on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson has been a bit messier than even Khloe's family realized. It turns out Tristan proposed before he impregnated another woman while he and Khloe were still together. According to a new report from Buzzfeed, there were two proposals, the second of which Khloe accepted, meaning she and Tristan were actually engaged when the NBA star's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. That's not how Khloe framed her version of Tristan's marriage proposal history on this week's "The Kardashians," though. In a confessional on the Thursday (Sept. 29) episode, Khloe seemed to say Tristan proposed in December 2020 and she declined. Citing "sources with knowledge of the situation," however, BuzzFeed reported Thursday that Tristan "actually proposed to Khloe for the first time in December 2019 when they weren't officially together." BuzzFeed's source claims Khloe declined at the time, but the stars "revisited the subject of an engagement in February 2021, and this time she accepted." The outlet's insider goes on to say that while the two kept the engagement private, they were, in fact, still engaged up until Tristan's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. Either way, Khloe said on this week's show that she didn't even tell her sisters Tristan had proposed because she was still wary of what was in store for the romance, given Tristan's multiple past cheating incidents. "I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone," Khloe said, "and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family." Ultimately, of course, Khloe and Tristan split, he 'fessed up to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, and the two proceeded with their plans to welcome a sibling for their daughter via surrogate. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy," Khloe said at one point during the Season 2 premiere of the Hulu show. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."Keep reading for more news ...
msn.com
Kylie Jenner felt pressured to name son
Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday
Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Sprinkle Sparkle: Pleasure in partnership
What did we learn from our elders about joy? How are we teaching it?
msn.com
Miles Teller Admits He Broke the Etiquette Rules When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton
It was love at first sight for Miles Teller when he looked into Prince William‘s ocean blue eyes — or something like that! Just like anyone else who’s met literal royalty, Teller was a bit disarmed during his first meeting with the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton — which caused him to make a royal whoopsie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want to Edit Out Comments About Royals in Their Docuseries
Sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to make some last-minute changes to their upcoming projects following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition to Harry's bombshell memoir (which has been pushed back to 2023 out of respect for the Queen), the couple's Netflix docuseries is expected to drop in the coming months. But Page Six spoke to multiple insiders who claim Meghan and Harry are making a "dramatic u-turn" on both projects.
msn.com
Anderson Cooper Made 'Amazing' Discovery In His Mom's Possessions After She Died
CNN’s Anderson Cooper said he found a pile of love letter telegrams that legendary crooner Frank Sinatra had sent to his fashion icon mother Gloria Vanderbilt while sorting through his late mom’s possessions. The “amazing” discovery was among “boxes of stuff” from “her epic life” that Cooper went...
Comments / 0