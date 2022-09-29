Pandora has reimagined the artwork of Keith Haring in its new jewellery collection

From Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock to Ganni and Juicy Couture , this year has seen a series of unlikely collaborations in the fashion world – and now, Gen Z’s favourite jewellery brand Pandora has dropped its first ever art collab.

Available to shop from tomorrow, the popular jeweller’s new limited edition range is inspired by the cult work of late American artist Keith Haring.

Emerging from the New York art scene during the 1980s, Haring was inspired by subcultures, pop art and graffiti. Honing his style on unused advertisement boards in the city’s subways, word quickly spread of his work and he soon become one of the decade’s most critically-acclaimed and commercially successful artists. Dying at the age of 31 in 1990 from AIDs, his pioneering work has long lived on.

From “The Radiant Baby” to his barking dog, flying saucers and large red hearts, Haring’s unique pop art incorporated repetitive symbols and images that have helped cement his legacy – and Pandora’s new range pays homage to these signature tags.

Featuring the brand’s classic charms, as well as necklaces, earrings , bracelets and rings , the 18-piece strong collection starts from £55 and is available for a limited time only (from 29 September to 29 November). Below are the pieces that have gone straight to the top of our wishlists.

Read more:

Keith Haring X Pandora love & figures charm: £60, Pandora.net

Build your Pandora charm collection with the jeweller’s love and figures charm. Depicting the artist’s “Red Heart” pop art piece, the charm shows two figures holding up Haring’s signature big red heart. Emblazoned on both sides of the rounded charm, the sterling silver piece will add some edge to your bracelet.

Buy now

Keith Haring X Pandora line art love and people wide ring: £125, Pandora.net

Featuring the artist’s famed dancing figures and red hearts, Pandora’s ring is crafted from sterling silver and detailed using black antique oxidation. Owing to the ring’s wide shank, Pandora recommends sizing up.

Buy now

Keith Haring X Pandora two-tone love links bracelet: £175, Pandora.net

Featuring Haring’s radiating heart symbol as the T-bar toggle clasp, this recognisable motif also connects the bracelet’s letters to create the word “love”. Crafted from sterling silver with a contrasting 14 carat gold-plated metal finish, the artist’s pop art has been recreated using black enamel. Whether worn alone or decorated with Haring-inspired charms from the collection, it’s a jewellery box staple.

Buy now

Keith Haring X Pandora barking dog charm: £60, Pandora.net

A homage to one of Haring’s most enduring symbols, Pandora’s charm is emblazoned with the artist’s barking dog image with the bold lines captured in black enamel. Crafted from sterling silver, the artist’s autograph details the other side of the charm.

Buy now

Keith Haring X Pandora two-tone twisted figure T-bar pendant necklace: £200, Pandora.net

One of the most statement pieces in the collection, Pandora’s two-tone necklace features Haring’s dancing figure motif in the centre, which doubles up as a T-bar toggle clasp. It’s crafted from a mixture of sterling silver and 14 carat gold with contrasting plating across each link (if you can’t decide between gold or silver, why not choose both?).

Buy now

Keith Haring X Pandora walking heart stud earrings: £180, Pandora.net

Inspired by Haring’s dancing figures imagery, this pair of stud earrings are crafted with a 14 carat gold plated finish with the heart shaped figures recreated in black enamel. Both feature Haring’s autograph and feature a butterfly clasp for secure wear.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jewellery and other fashion accessories offers, try the links below:

The new Pandora Me collection is here – these are all the best bits from the customisable collection