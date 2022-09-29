Read full article on original website
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday
Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Will you watch WWE Extreme Rules just for the White Rabbit reveal?
The fascination over the White Rabbit gimmick and the ongoing hunt for clues has been an undeniable success for WWE. It’s got fans talking, which is the point. Now the true test of the QR codes and videos might be less than two weeks away: Will people watch WWE Extreme Rules just to find out who the White Rabbit is?
Celebrities who tragically died of overdoses
Slide 1 of 31: Drug addiction has been the downfall of numerous celebrities for decades. The apparent ease in which illicit substances can be obtained only fuels the habit. Whether accidental or on purpose, a fatal fix is a final fix. The depressing roll call of stars who've succumbed to their dependency shows no sign of diminishing.Click through and find out more about the celebrities who died of overdoses.You may also like: Fascinating facts that will change how you see 'The Sixth Sense'
21 Costumes Inspired By 2022 Movies And TV Shows That'll Definitely Be Seen Everywhere This Halloween
Who doesn't love to dress up for Halloween?
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want to Edit Out Comments About Royals in Their Docuseries
Sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to make some last-minute changes to their upcoming projects following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition to Harry's bombshell memoir (which has been pushed back to 2023 out of respect for the Queen), the couple's Netflix docuseries is expected to drop in the coming months. But Page Six spoke to multiple insiders who claim Meghan and Harry are making a "dramatic u-turn" on both projects.
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend gets targeted by the CIA in A24’s ‘Stars at Noon’ trailer
Worry not, storied French film auteur Claire Denis didn’t helm a biopic depicting the secret life of Joe Alwyn, the long-time partner of era-defining singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, but instead the romantic thriller Stars at Noon, wherein he and Margaret Qualley try to find emotional sanctuary in a tumultuous Nicaraguan landscape, and which just released its trailer earlier today.
A New Documentary Is Coming About The Dark Side Of ‘Barney And Friends’
While many nostalgic pastimes and trends from the 90s have been exposed or ruined in various ways (sorry, Abercrombie and Victoria's Secret), Barney, the extremely innocent and derpy dinosaur, has held strong. At least until now. Peacock will be premiering a two-part docuseries on October 12th not only follows the...
Understand the legal fights between Shakira and Gerard Piqué after separation
“I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment—everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it”, concluded Shakira.
Kylie Jenner felt pressured to name son
Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.
Hocus Pocus 2, review: Wokus Pokus more like, but diverting, honourable twaddle for all that
When Hocus Pocus opened in 1993, it lost Disney around $16.5 million: the shattering yet apparently impossible-to-foresee result of releasing a Halloween-themed family comedy in the middle of July. In subsequent Octobers, however, this cheerfully naff witchy caper became an increasingly popular VHS rental, and over the next decade or so it amassed cult – or perhaps coven – status.
See Kate Beckinsale Showing Off Her Nails
A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Kate Beckinsale is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and she often sports some of her unique style on her Instagram page, which includes her showing off her multicolored nails this time around. Even more interesting is that she seems to not be wearing a shirt in the above photos, or she is at least giving off the illusion that she could be topless in these photos. Also, her backdrop appears to be an image of Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ, drinking a beer.
