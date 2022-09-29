Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Pro Clubs and Other 'FIFA 23' Features Will Get Cross-Play Support With Future Updates
EA's final collaboration with FIFA is here with the release of FIFA 23. This game not only features rosters for both the men's and women's teams but also new technology to make the sports experience more realistic. Article continues below advertisement. But as players begin to dive into the new...
Sarver fouls out as Phoenix Suns owner
If there was a "Mensch of the Year" award, I know one thing for sure: Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, wouldn't win it.
2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From SEC
Who are the top players in the SEC as it relates to draft stock?
Google to close Stadia
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - November 2019 was when we first laid eyes on Google’s Stadia service, a cloud gaming platform with no console needed. Instead players just stream the games over the internet. Fast forward to 2022 and Google announces that it’s now says game over for Stadia.
Why was Lu Dort 'really happy' to sign contract with Thunder? 'He just wanted to be here'
Lu Dort didn't need to take any other phone calls. The then-20-year-old guard from Arizona State had just watched the entire 2019 NBA Draft unfold without hearing his name called. It was a disappointing outcome for Dort, who was projected as a consensus second round pick, but his phone rang before the television commentators could even wrap up the event. ...
Sharing Games Isn't Simple When Everything is Digital - How Do You Gameshare on Xbox?
Sharing games is a classic past-time for gamers who want to share their love of a title with their friends. After all, what fun are games if you have no one to play with or no one to talk about them with?. Until recently, games could be shared easily just...
How to get a Stadia refund
Google Stadia is shuffling off this mortal coil on January 18th, but thankfully, Google is offering refunds for anyone that purchased Stadia hardware or games from the Stadia store. Google has made an official statement with details regarding the Stadia platform and when users can expect refunds, but here’s a synopsis of what we know so far.
Google Officially Announces the Demise of Stadia, Surprising Nobody
Google's cloud gaming service Stadia began to release its final death rattles on Thursday as the company announced that it will end support for the platform in January of 2023, including a full refund of all Stadia hardware, games, and DLC purchased through the Stadia and Google stores. This announcement...
