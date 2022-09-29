Read full article on original website
Related
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series
11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)
You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Investigates Unsolved Rap Murders In 'Hip Hop Homicides': Watch The Trailer
50 Cent has shared the trailer for his next television project investigating the murders of several high-profile rappers. Hip Hop Homicides is slated to premiere on AMC Network’s We TV on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET. 50 is on board as a producer alongside Mona Scott-Young, while journalist/podcaster Van Lathan will host the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Reacts To Low First-Week Sales Of ‘Baby On Baby 2’ As Ebro Addresses Blackball Claims
DaBaby pulled a surprise release with his latest album Baby On Baby 2 arriving last week. The sequel project is expected to sell about 16,000 total album-equivalent units and debut outside the Billboard 200’s top 20, which would be the lowest of his career, according to Akademiks. DaBaby reacted...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dubious take questions why one of the greatest franchises in history is so popular
While your mileage may vary on which multi-film franchise can definitively be named as the greatest of all-time, no conversation that attempts to rank the pinnacle of ongoing properties is complete without George Miller’s Mad Max. Even if we ignore the fact that the original trilogy kicked off with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery
The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah”
Yung Miami is a media personality on the rise via her new podcast series Caresha Please and says she wants to be the next "Black Oprah." The post I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend
Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
Comments / 1