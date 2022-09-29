ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

By Liberty Dunworth
guitar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
guitar.com

Bruce Springsteen announces new album, a collection of “15 soul music greats”

Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a brand new album, Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be a collection of “15 soul music greats”. In an announcement video shared earlier today (29 September) Springsteen stated, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang, and what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Willow Smith
105.5 The Fan

Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him

Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Deftones Lamb Of God#Transparent Soul
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz

Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title

DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
guitar.com

Scarlett Johansson vs. Kelly Clarkson: who knows more about guitar riffs?

Academy-Award nominee Scarlett Johansson battled Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s talk show this week to find out who’s more fluent in guitar riffs. Clarkson took on her film star guest in the premiere of a new game on her talk show: Catch A Riff Of This, hosted by Guy Branum.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby

The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
guitar.com

Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs announces his tonsil cancer is “gone”

Former Oasis guitarist and co-founder Paul Arthurs, who also goes by Bonehead, has announced that his tonsil cancer is “gone”. Arthurs was diagnosed with treatable tonsil cancer earlier this year in April, leading the guitarist to announce a break from performing. He completed treatment in June, and as of a new update posted on Instagram on September 29, Arthur is now cancer-free.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy