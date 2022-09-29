“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

Read full article on original website
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Bruce Springsteen puts his ‘soul’ in new album, ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album titled, “Only The Strong Survive,” will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11. The collection of 15 songs from some of the greatest soul artists features The Boss covering and singing gems from Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more, according to brucesprinsteen.net.
guitar.com
Bruce Springsteen announces new album, a collection of “15 soul music greats”
Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a brand new album, Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be a collection of “15 soul music greats”. In an announcement video shared earlier today (29 September) Springsteen stated, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang, and what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him
Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Good news! We now know what Corey Taylor thinks about Maroon 5's Adam Levine
Corey Taylor reacts as he's asked about Adam Levine, who was recently accused of flirting with women on social media while married
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
Snoop Dogg opens up about final moments with Tupac Shakur at his hospital bedside
Snoop Dogg has opened up about his final moments with friend and collaborator, Tupac Shakur, 26 years after the rapper was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting. On the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled arriving at Tupac's hospital bedside, and expressed the feeling of shock he experienced when he realised his condition.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
TMZ.com
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
guitar.com
Scarlett Johansson vs. Kelly Clarkson: who knows more about guitar riffs?
Academy-Award nominee Scarlett Johansson battled Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s talk show this week to find out who’s more fluent in guitar riffs. Clarkson took on her film star guest in the premiere of a new game on her talk show: Catch A Riff Of This, hosted by Guy Branum.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
iheart.com
Chris Shiflett Reveals If Foo Fighters Will Continue Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes. The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album...
guitar.com
Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs announces his tonsil cancer is “gone”
Former Oasis guitarist and co-founder Paul Arthurs, who also goes by Bonehead, has announced that his tonsil cancer is “gone”. Arthurs was diagnosed with treatable tonsil cancer earlier this year in April, leading the guitarist to announce a break from performing. He completed treatment in June, and as of a new update posted on Instagram on September 29, Arthur is now cancer-free.
Watch Evanescence's Amy Lee perform a hilariously fun duet with Tenacious D at Louder Than Life
Evanescence's Amy Lee collaborated with the rock comedy duo at the Kentucky festival on Tenacious D tracks Lee and Kyle Quit The Band
We’ve Reached The Stage Of Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Where Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Is Being Asked What He Thinks
What we really needed in the Adam Levine alleged cheating scandal was what the Slipknot frontman thinks.
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
