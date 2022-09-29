Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
midjersey.news
October 1, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department reports that Officer Hodges was in the area of 1167 E. State Street, when he heard shots being fired in the area at 12:44 p.m. Officer Hodges noticed a male in a black hoodie was running from the rear of the location on E. State Street. The officer then discovered a male victim that sustained a gunshot to the right hand and also a graze wound to the head. Police reported that the victim is in stable condition.
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller
A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed off-duty police officer
Police say 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was behind the wheel of a 2009 BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai.
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Does More Than Arrest People
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is a world class law enforcement organization. They investigate various criminal activities and pursue Justice on behalf of the residents of Atlantic County, New New Jersey. What you might not be familiar with is the ACPO’s commitment to the disadvantaged in the Atlantic County...
phillyvoice.com
ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary
Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
More Charges Filed Against Driver in Fatal Wildwood, NJ, H2oi Car Rally Crash
Authorities in Cape May County say they have filed additional charges against a driver who killed two people in a crash during an unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood last weekend. According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity...
fox29.com
Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia. The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Police saw she was suffering gunshot...
Burn victims flown to hospital after Pleasantville gas can explosion
Two Pleasantville residents were airlifted to the hospital after a gas can explosion in the back of a residence. First-responders were called to the home at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for an explosion and burn victims, Fire Capt. Joe Ricci said. Firefighters, TriCare EMS, AtlantiCare medics and Pleasantville police responded...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES
State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
A suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were carjacked while headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
Man Dies After Being Shot in the Head Following Argument in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a man has died after being shot in the head following an argument this past weekend. The scene unfolded around 4:45 early Saturday morning at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklinville, which reportedly was not open at the time of the shooting.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman
DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick...
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
