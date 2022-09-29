ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man

Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
midjersey.news

October 1, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department reports that Officer Hodges was in the area of 1167 E. State Street, when he heard shots being fired in the area at 12:44 p.m. Officer Hodges noticed a male in a black hoodie was running from the rear of the location on E. State Street. The officer then discovered a male victim that sustained a gunshot to the right hand and also a graze wound to the head. Police reported that the victim is in stable condition.
TRENTON, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Vineland, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
phillyvoice.com

ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary

Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Burn victims flown to hospital after Pleasantville gas can explosion

Two Pleasantville residents were airlifted to the hospital after a gas can explosion in the back of a residence. First-responders were called to the home at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for an explosion and burn victims, Fire Capt. Joe Ricci said. Firefighters, TriCare EMS, AtlantiCare medics and Pleasantville police responded...
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick...
DOVER, DE
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
