TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department reports that Officer Hodges was in the area of 1167 E. State Street, when he heard shots being fired in the area at 12:44 p.m. Officer Hodges noticed a male in a black hoodie was running from the rear of the location on E. State Street. The officer then discovered a male victim that sustained a gunshot to the right hand and also a graze wound to the head. Police reported that the victim is in stable condition.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO