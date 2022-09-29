ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ECB's Rehn warns against excessive energy expenditure

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQjoy_0iEmuEHR00

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Long-term debt of more than one third of euro area countries is under serious threat, European Central Bank policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

“The efforts of EU countries to identify ways to limit household energy bills are understandable, but indiscriminately increasing expenditure would not be and would not help in the fight against inflation,” Rehn said in a statement.

“The long-term debt sustainability of more than one third of the countries in the euro area is under serious threat,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olli Rehn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#European Central Bank#Eu Countries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Helsinki#Finnish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Marketmind: Mixed inflation signals

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As the U.S. inflation debate intensifies, the signals are getting murkier. For investors, this makes markets more skittish and day-to- day moves harder to predict, and makes Fed forecasting even more difficult than it already is.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

614K+
Followers
358K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy