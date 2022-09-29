ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Video shows Russia moving items belonging to nuclear weapons unit

A video shared online of a train in Russia carrying equipment belonging to a Russian military unit that handles nuclear weapons should be taken as a message to the West, a military analyst says. The video, which a U.S. official told CBS News could not be independently confirmed, shows an armored personnel carrier with a cannon attached, as well as another vehicle belonging to the unit, being transported on the train, the analyst said.
AFP

Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll

The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
Dmitry Peskov
WTOP

Oman thanks Iran for ‘delivering’ detained Iranian-American

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” to Muscat a detained 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been cleared to leave the country for medical treatment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that Oman’s top diplomat called his Iranian...
WTOP

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the NFL hiring (or not hiring) Black coaches. “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities.” That was the title of a 2002 report by famed attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and civil rights lawyer Cyrus Mehri detailing how Black coaches averaged more wins than their White counterparts but found it harder to get hired and easier to be fired. Nearly 20 years later, nothing has changed, as a damning Post investigation underscores. The NFL can do more.
