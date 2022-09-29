Read full article on original website
President Vladimir Putin signs laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, in defiance of international law.
Video shows Russia moving items belonging to nuclear weapons unit
A video shared online of a train in Russia carrying equipment belonging to a Russian military unit that handles nuclear weapons should be taken as a message to the West, a military analyst says. The video, which a U.S. official told CBS News could not be independently confirmed, shows an armored personnel carrier with a cannon attached, as well as another vehicle belonging to the unit, being transported on the train, the analyst said.
Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll
The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Ukraine set to join Spain-Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup, person familiar with decision tells AP
Oman thanks Iran for ‘delivering’ detained Iranian-American
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” to Muscat a detained 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been cleared to leave the country for medical treatment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that Oman’s top diplomat called his Iranian...
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, has left country for Oman
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the NFL hiring (or not hiring) Black coaches. “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities.” That was the title of a 2002 report by famed attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and civil rights lawyer Cyrus Mehri detailing how Black coaches averaged more wins than their White counterparts but found it harder to get hired and easier to be fired. Nearly 20 years later, nothing has changed, as a damning Post investigation underscores. The NFL can do more.
