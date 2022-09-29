Read full article on original website
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
fox13news.com
Venice mobile home residents scrambled to safety as Hurricane Ian blew through
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County residents spent Thursday picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian left a mess in its wake. The Venice area suffered a lot of wind damage, especially in mobile home communities. Kathy and Herb Gardner made it through the storm at their home in Bay Indies,...
Mysuncoast.com
Levee breach reported, threatening Hidden River community
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A possible levee breech is threatening homes with flooding in the Hidden River community, Sarasota County officials say. A email and text alert was issued about the breach at about 3 a.m. Saturday, saying homes in that area could face 15 feet of flood water. By...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
fox4now.com
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
Mysuncoast.com
Hidden River woman and her animals rescued from Myakka River floodwaters in Eastern Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some very terrifying moments for Susan Kucia at her Hidden River home early Saturday morning. The quickly rising waters of the Myakka River flowing onto her property and into her home. “I could hear the water at 1 o’clock in the morning, the gurgles coming through...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said. Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
Possible Levee Break In Hidden River Community, Residents Encouraged To Evacuate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a warning.
Man smashed windows of Largo Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian, police say
The Largo Police Department arrested a man Thursday who they said smashed the windows of a Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian.
FHP UPDATE: I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has reopened
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has officially reopened as of 4:00 p.m., after being closed due to rising water from Myakka River.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Mysuncoast.com
Man found after purple alert issued
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Mysuncoast.com
NB entrance ramp from I-75 at Jacaranda (Exit 193) closed
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The northbound I-75 entrance ramp at Jacaranda Blvd near Venice is closed. Florida Highway Patrol is telling us the ramp has been damaged and they are closing it due to corrosion. This is exit 193. Please find an alternate route,
