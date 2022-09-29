ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Levee breach reported, threatening Hidden River community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A possible levee breech is threatening homes with flooding in the Hidden River community, Sarasota County officials say. A email and text alert was issued about the breach at about 3 a.m. Saturday, saying homes in that area could face 15 feet of flood water. By...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sarasota, FL
Nokomis, FL
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL
Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said. Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.
VENICE, FL
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Man found after purple alert issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'

As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NB entrance ramp from I-75 at Jacaranda (Exit 193) closed

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The northbound I-75 entrance ramp at Jacaranda Blvd near Venice is closed. Florida Highway Patrol is telling us the ramp has been damaged and they are closing it due to corrosion. This is exit 193. Please find an alternate route,
VENICE, FL

